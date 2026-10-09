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South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Sandpaper Gate backdrop looms large; series gets underway in Durban

By Vishesh Roy, Aditya Maheshwari
Oct 9, 2026, 12:10:23 IST

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Follow the latest score and updates from the first Test of the three-match series.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Follow the latest score and updates here (CSA - X)
South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Follow the latest score and updates here (CSA - X)

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: The high-profile three-match series between the two powerhouses finally gets underway on Friday. South Africa already announced their playing XI a day prior to the start of the Test, including both Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj. Anrich Nortje’s pace will add another dimension to the attack, while Marco Jansen and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder provide further options for captain Temba Bavuma....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 9 Oct 2026, 12:03:25 PM IST

    Where will the live streaming be available?

    The 1st Test between South Africa and Australia will be available for live streaming on Fancode app and website. On TV, the series opener will be broadcast live on the EuroSport channel.

  • 9 Oct 2026, 12:00:36 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test between South Africa and Australia. The three-match series will get underway at Kingsmead, Durban on Friday. The contest is expected to be a true-blue spectacle!

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