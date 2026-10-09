South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Sandpaper Gate backdrop looms large; series gets underway in Durban

Australia, meanwhile, have their own concerns ahead of the series opener. Cameron Green has been ruled out with an abdominal strain, while Josh Inglis is unavailable because of a fractured finger. Nic Maddinson has been brought into the squad as selectors weigh up their batting options, with Cooper Connolly also in contention for a place.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje.

Australia: