South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Score: Pat Cummins, Matt Renshaw aim to continue fightback in Durban

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Score: Pat Cummins and Matt Renshaw will have their task cut out when they resume Australia's innings on Day 2 of the Durban Test against South Africa. The visitors finished the opening day at 187/6 after bad light brought an early end to the proceedings. Renshaw, unbeaten on 46, and captain Cummins, not out on 33, will take guard with an important task ahead. Their unbroken seventh-wicket partnership has given Australia some stability after the top order struggled against South Africa’s bowling attack. For South Africa, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje, playing his first Test in three years, claimed two wickets apiece.