Sachin Tendulkar has an innovative idea to make ODI cricket more interesting

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has an interesting take on how to revolutionize the 50-over format. Tendulkar has suggested that ODI cricket could be divided into four innings of 25 overs each.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar looks on prior to the MCC and Rest of the World.
Sachin Tendulkar looks on prior to the MCC and Rest of the World.(Getty Images)
         

ICC has been concerned with the declining viewership of 50-over format and Test cricket. While the World Cup still garners astonishing numbers, the interest level in ODI cricket is steadily declining. ICC has introduced the Test Championship to attract news fans to the longest format of the game while providing a stake for the participating teams. But One-Day cricket is still waiting some reforms to arrest the slide seen in the stadium and attract more viewers to the ground.

However, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has an interesting take on how to revolutionize the 50-over format. Tendulkar has suggested that ODI cricket could be divided into four innings of 25 overs each.

“The 50-over format is the first thing that needs a look-in. As I had suggested, the format needs a tweak of two innings of 25 overs per side with a 15-minute break between each innings (a total of four innings between two teams). The number of innovations that can be brought in are huge,” the iconic cricketer was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Recently, Faf du Pless suggested that the cricket body should do away with the rule in the five-day format. South Africa lost three straight toss in India and eventually lost the series 3-0.

Tendulkar also talked about how four innings will bring parity to the game and do away with the advantages of winning the toss.

“Let’s say there’s a 50-over-a-side match between Team A and Team B. Team A wins the toss, bats 25 overs; then team B bats for 25 overs; Team A resumes innings (with whatever wickets left) from the 26th over; Team B then resumes the last innings to chase the target. If Team A has lost all their wickets within the first 25 overs itself, then Team B gets 50 overs (25 overs plus 25 overs with a break) to chase the target,” Tendulkar suggested.

