India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah and Co can script history if they beat Men in Blue in 2nd T20I

Bangladesh stunned India in the first T20 international at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Amid toxic and testing conditions, Bangladesh prevailed by 7 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Mushfiqur Rahim was the star of the show for the visitors as he struck an unbeaten 60 off 43 balls to get his country over the line in the last over of the match. This was Bangladesh’s first win against the Men in Blue in 9 T20Is

However, the Bangla Tigers will have another big record at stake when they head out in the field on Thursday. India are unbeaten in 3-match bilateral T20I series at home. Bangladesh already have an 1-0 lead in the series and another victory in Rajkot will make them the first side to beat India in a three-match bilateral series at home.

There are two other records at stake during the 2nd T20I.

Rohit Sharma, who could muster only nine runs in the first match, has a chance to surpass Suresh Raina in the list of most T20 runs scored by an Indian. Regular skipper Virat Kohli leads the chart with 8556 runs while Suresh Raina currently takes the second spot with 8392 runs.

If Rohit scores minimum 72 runs in Rajkot, he will go past Raina and take the second spot behind Kohli. It must be noted that Rohit has played most number of T20 matches among the three players.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah is also within touching distance of etching his name in history books as he is just two sixes away from completing a half-century of maximums in T20Is. He will become the first cricketer from his nation to achieve this feat. The Bangladesh skipper is known to clear the park at will and he showed his hitting prowess during his short stint in the middle in the first T20I where he clubbed a six and four to play a role in his team’s victory.

After the Delhi T20I, a piece of concerning news was reported by ESPN Cricinfo. It was said that Soumya Sarkar and one more player had vomited during the first game of the three-match series. The conditions weren’t conducive for a match and this report further put an eyelid on BCCI’s scheduling of the event in Delhi after Diwali.