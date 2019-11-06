India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I statistical preview: Visitors aim to cause massive upset

cricket

Updated: Nov 06, 2019

A lot will be at stake when India lock horns against Bangladesh in second T20I of three-match series at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. Mahmudullah’s troops stunned India in Delhi to record a convincing win and they now stand a chance to take an unassailable lead in the series. India have never lost a three-match bilateral T20I series at home and if they are to protect that record, the ‘Men in Blue’ will have to come up with a much-improved performance in Rajkot. Let’s take a look a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this contest -

100: Rohit Sharma is all set to play his 100th T20I match if he takes the field in the second T20I. He will be only the 2nd player to appear in the 100 T20I after Shoaib Malik

10: Runs Shreyas Iyer needs to complete 1000 T20 runs in 2019. He will be 1st Indian to reach this landmark in 2019 and overall 14th batsman.

1: Catch Rishabh Pant needs to complete 50 catches as a wicket-keeper in T20s .

250: Shikhar Dhawan Sharma is all set to play his 100th T20 match if he takes the field in the second T20I.

50: Washington Sundar will be playing his 50th T20 match if he takes the field in Rajkot.

53: Runs Mossadek Hossain needs to complete 1000 T20 runs

2: Sixes Mahmudullah needs to hit 50 sixes in T20Is, he will be the 1st Bangladesh cricketer to hit 50 sixes in T20Is

0: India have never lost three-match bilateral T20I series at home.

72: Runs Rohit Sharma needs to surpass Suresh Raina with 8392 runs and become second highest run getter for India in T20s after Virat Kohli 8556.

80.00%: Bangladesh win rate of 80.00% s their best in any year with min. 5 T20Is played in a year.

3: Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal needs to complete 50 T20I wickets, he will be the third India to reach this landmark after Ravichandran Ashwin (52) and Jasprit Bumrah (51).

17.85 vs 22.39: M Raham’s bowling average in away conditions vs his bowling average at home.

86: runs KL Rahul needs to complete 1000 T20I runs and he will be the 7th Indian to reach this landmark.