Sachin Tendulkar’s coach Ramakant Achrekar passes away

Dronacharya awardee cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who is credited with shaping the early career of Sachin Tendulkar, died Wednesday. He was 87 and a family member said that he passed away owing to old-age related ailments.

“He (Archrekar Sir) is no more with us. He passed away this evening,” his kin Rashmi Dalvi said.

Best known for being the childhood coach of Tendulkar, who has always acknowledged him as his mentor, Achrekar was also a Padmashri awardee.

Besides Tendulkar, he also coached some prominent players in Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 19:07 IST