Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], : Skipper Salman Ali Agha acknowledged Pakistan got "outplayed" against New Zealand as the conditions in the second innings turned out to be a "bit too much" for the touring party in the fourth T20I at Mount Maunganui. Salman Agha admits Pakistan got "outplayed" against NZ; felt swing was "bit too much" for their batters

Even though the toss went Pakistan's way, the rest of the match didn't. Pakistan's experienced bowlers tilted at windmills while the rookie batters jumped on the bandwagon that ran from pitch to dressing room.

After Pakistan's bowling unit handsomely conceded runs and allowed New Zealand to post 220/6 on the board, the Men in Green needed its batters to replicate the heroics from the third T20I.

However, Pakistan's batters appeared out of wits against a clinical New Zealand pace attack. Zakary Foulkes and William O'Rourke made the most out of their height and generated bounce with the swing to level Pakistan in tatters.

Salman felt the conditions became too much for his side to handle but mulled over the importance of adapting, doing better, and winning the final T20I of the series.

"They bowled really well. They outplayed us. You have to give credit to them. It was swinging and turning as well; it does a lot in the second innings," Salman said in the post-match presentation.

"But we need to adapt as international crickets and do better. It was swinging a lot in the second innings. It was a bit too much. We need to regroup and win that last game," he concluded.

Pakistan arrived at Mount Maunganui with high spirits courtesy of their record-shattering 205-run chase in the third T20I. The first half story was similar for Pakistan, with their bowlers heavily leaking runs blended with fielding mishaps.

The visitors needed another special knock from its batting unit, just like Hasan Nawaz had delivered with his unbeaten 105 in the previous fixture. The wait continued as Pakistan lost wickets in a cluster and folded on 105, surrendering to a 115-run defeat.

With New Zealand taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, the final T20I has become a dead rubber, which will be held in Wellington on Wednesday.

