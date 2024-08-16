New Delhi [India], : A ticket to the final round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifying is up for grabs for four teams at Sub-Regional Qualifier A in Samoa, beginning on Saturday. Samoa play host as four Pacific hopefuls begin T20 World Cup 2026 journey

Defending champions Vanuatu could lay claim to the favourites tag once more, though key absences and action on the synthetic surface in Apia could push the three chasing teams closer to the ticket.

A highlight over the last two years, captain Josh Rasu has become Vanuatu's lynchpin, as per the ICC.

Making headlines with his jaw-dropping boundary catch during the same tournament in the last T20 World Cup cycle, Rasu's all-round work will go a long way towards pathway progress. His off-spin will potentially open the innings, though the absence of Patrick Matautaava and wicket-keeper Jarryd Allan may force Rasu's hand in a top-order reshuffle.

Six other bowling options join Rasu in the best XI, including fellow all-rounder Nalin Nipiko who could also be in Player of the Tournament conversations come 25 August. Seamer Darren Wotu will likely take the new ball with Rasu, as Williamsing Nalisa, Simpson Obed and Tim Cutler back having impressed in the same tournament two years ago.

The Cook Islands again pose a threat to the Ni-Vanuatu side. Player of the Tournament in 2022, Ma'ara Ave once again leads the side, with six other members of the squad returning to go one better at the competition.

The output of brothers Dickson and Parima will again be vital in the Kukis' charge, alongside breakout talent Liam Denny, still a teen after making a T20I debut as a 16-year-old in 2022. Denny is now joined by a trio of squad members also born in 2005 or later, with Andrew Samuels, Oscar Taylor and Tiaki Wuatai picked in their first Cook Islands squad.

It's a look to the next generation too for Fiji and hosts Samoa, who finished third and fourth in the qualifier during the last cycle.

From an average age of 31 two years ago, just three players return for a Fiji now boasting a group averaging just 25. The 32-year-old seamer missed out on selection at the last qualifier, only to impress at the Pacific Island Cricket Challenge five months later.

A member of Fiji's only Under-19 World Cup team back in 2016, hard-hitter Peni Volavola Vuniwaqa remains the key player for the Fijians having hit a stunning 17 sixes at the qualifier two years ago, and could chime in with part-time medium pace.

After a number of close encounters two years ago, Samoa were a little unlucky to finish fourth at the last edition, though return with the confidence to upset the field under new skipper Caleb Jasmat.

A key cog with bat and ball, Jasmat leads a fit group ready to fire, welcoming all-rounder Darius Visser into the fold and Under-19 graduate Noah Mead among others, as per the ICC.

X-factor batter Fereti Sululoto is a player to keep an eye on, while Saumani Tiai's left-arm orthodox spin gives Jasmat four reliable overs through the middle of the innings.

The winner of the tournament will progress to an Asia/East Asia-Pacific hybrid Qualifier in the last step to the 2026 tournament, joining Papua New Guinea and the winner of the 'B' Sub-Regional Qualifier in South Korea.

The hosts welcome Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines in Incheon in late September.

