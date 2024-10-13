Sanju Samson conquers biggest enemy in Indian jersey, drops trash on detractors to keep Gill, Jaiswal honest

To aver that this was make-or-break might be something of an exaggeration, given the show of faith successive team managements had reposed in him. But more than anyone else, Sanju Samson must have felt the pressure to live up to expectations, to justify the trust reposed in his unquestioned skills by different leadership groups convinced that it was only a matter of time before he came good. Sanju Samson celebrates his century in the third T20I against Bangladesh, in Hyderabad on Saturday(HT_PRINT)

Before Saturday night, in 32 Twenty20 Internationals and 28 innings, the 29-year-old had only 483 runs to his name, with a modest average of 19.32. These were numbers that would hardly do a journeyman credit; Samson was anything but that, though his performances for the country were hardly in keeping with the immense talent coiled in that spry frame.

From a larger perspective, there was little pressure as India approached the final T20I against a hapless Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. The series had already been secured 2-0, Bangladesh had more than one eye on the flight back home after a tour that had begun promisingly for four hours in the first Test in Chennai but which had since gone pear-shaped. Only the formalities remained with Bangladesh wearing a haggard, beaten look, knowing that barring a miracle, there was no way to beard the Indian lion in its den.

That was scant consolation so far as Samson was concerned. Pitchforked into the role of the opener for the first time in his international career, he had made 29 and 10 in the two previous outings, in Gwalior and New Delhi respectively. He was dangerously close to looking a gift horse in the mouth. With so many options to choose from and so much depth to fall back upon, how long could he afford to keep throwing away the opportunities that came his way?

How Samson won his detractors over

Samson’s biggest enemy while playing for India has been himself. Blessed with exceptional timing and the wonderful asset of time to play the fastest bowlers, he was culpable perhaps of overreach sometimes, of trying too hard at others. There was a sense of déjà vu as he courted one failure after another; it must have been frustrating for the protagonist himself, but it was no less so for the connoisseurs, whose impatience mounted with every unfruitful foray to the batting crease.

In a matter of an hour and a quarter and 47 deliveries, Samson won his detractors over. More importantly, he convinced himself that he belonged on the T20I stage. No one longer could one accuse him of not delivering on his exceptional promise. 111 of the best flowed from his beautifully crafted willow, including 92 in boundaries – 11 fours and eight sixes. Without hitting a ball in anger, he reduced Bangladesh to pulp, dismantling them with a grace and well-concealed punch that had the packed holiday crowd eating out of his hand.

Samson in full flight is a supercar purring on all cylinders, a marvellous amalgam of panache and power, of elegance and excellence. The destruction he is capable of wreaking is no secret, but it has seldom expressed itself in country vs country faceoffs. Until Saturday, when he took all his frustrations out on Bangladesh, and on leggie Rishad Hossain in particular.

Having already found his bearings and eased through the mini milestones, Samson smashed five successive sixes in Rishad’s second over, each a thing of beauty and a joy forever. ‘Smashed’ is perhaps a little incongruous, because there was no evidence of muscle even as the ball soared way past the boundary ropes. There was wondrous timing, a minimum of effort as he used his long levers beautifully, the bat an extension of his arms as the ball kept peppering the stands. This was Samson at his subliminal best, the perfect fusion of all the facets that go into making not just a successful batter but one also one who can make batting look so effortlessly simple.

This could well be the innings that awakens the inner beast in Samson, that drives him to greater consistency and more dizzying heights. Perhaps until now, he questioned himself and his level of belonging at the highest level. Perhaps he was dangerously close to pressing the self-destruct button, maybe because he felt he had let a million (at least) supporters down. Now that he has got the monkey off his back, the era of a consistent and hyper-efficient Samson might just be round the corner.

When India are back at full strength, when openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal return, Samson will find himself batting lower down. But that won’t be a deterrent. Samson has overcome his inner demons; the world ought now to be his oyster.