Sanju Samson doubtful of captaining Rajasthan Royals against LSG amid rift reports with coach Rahul Dravid

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is doubtful for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants. The right-handed batter retired out on 31 off 19 balls against Delhi Capitals following a side issue. Ahead of the match against Rishabh Pant and co, Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that his side awaits the scan results, and Samson's participation will be decided later. Sanju Samson is doubtful for the match against Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI )

Against Delhi Capitals, Samson was seen in visible pain when he attempted a cut shot off the bowling of Vipraj Nigam. The physio then checked the left side around his rib. Samson retired soon after and did not come out to bat again.

Even if Sanju Samson is cleared for the contest against LSG, he might just play as an impact sub as a precaution. If this happens, one might see Riyan Parag lead the franchise once again. Earlier this season, Riyan Parag led Rajasthan Royals in the first three matches after Sanju Samson did not get the wicketkeeping clearance from the National Cricket Academy.

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area," head coach Rahul Dravid said on Friday. "So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today, so we are waiting for the results of those scans," Dravid told reporters on Friday.

"And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of the injury, we'll take a decision going forward, and we'll see what happens," he added.

Samson-Dravid rift reports

After the loss against Delhi Capitals, the rift rumours between Rahul Dravid and Samson gathered steam after a video went viral, showcasing the Rajasthan Royals captain standing a little away from the rest of the team during the Super Over discussions.

When a player asked Samson to join in, he declined with a hand gesture, leading fans to question whether everything was fine within the group.

However, ahead of the match against LSG, Rahul Dravid quashed all these reports, calling them "baseless." “I don’t know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page," he told reporters.

“He’s a very integral part of our team. He’s involved in each and every decision and discussion. The team's spirit is really good. I’m impressed with how hard these guys work. One of the things people don’t understand is how hurt the players feel when they don’t perform,” he added.

Rajasthan Royals have won just two matches from seven. The side are languishing at eighth position in the standings.