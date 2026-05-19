Sanju Samson frustrates Heinrich Klaasen with MS Dhoni-esque stumping, leading to heated verbal exchange

Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk and booked their playoff spot, but the chase produced one brief flashpoint when Heinrich Klaasen and Sanju Samson were involved in a heated verbal exchange. Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen were involved in a heated exchange. (X images)

SRH were chasing 181 and had control of the game for most of the second innings. Ishan Kishan gave the pursuit its spine with 70 off 47 balls, while Klaasen added the force in the middle overs. His 47 off 26 balls, with six fours and two sixes, kept Hyderabad ahead of the asking rate and left Chennai searching for a way back into the contest.

That opening came in the 15th over through Noor Ahmad. The left-arm wrist-spinner beat Klaasen with a googly, and Samson completed the dismissal sharply behind the stumps. It was a big wicket for CSK, giving them an opportunity to make a strong comeback in a match that was already slipping away.

The glove-work from Samson was world-class. The speed at which he whipped the bails off reminded many CSK fans of their beloved MS Dhoni.

Klaasen and Samson involved in heated exchange The wicket immediately brought noise back into Chepauk. Klaasen, however, did not walk off quietly. As he turned away after being dismissed, he appeared to say something in Sanju Samson’s direction. The CSK wicketkeeper stared back and responded, and the moment quickly became more than a normal wicket celebration.

Shivam Dube stepped in as the exchange continued for a few seconds. The umpire also had a word with Samson before play resumed. There was no physical escalation, but the tension was clear enough for the incident to stand out in the closing stretch of the match.