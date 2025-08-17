Sanju Samson left hanging in Asia Cup drama as Shubman Gill debate rages: Opener? No. 5? Or left out altogether?

Sanju Samson has become the talk of Indian cricket. On one hand, speculation surrounds his next Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise after reports that he told Rajasthan Royals he wants to part ways before the 2026 season; on the other, he finds himself in the thick of the selection drama for the upcoming Asia Cup. The selectors are expected to announce the T20I squad on Tuesday at a press conference in Mumbai. Will Sanju Samson make the India Asia Cup squad?(AP)

Samson should be a certainty, having smashed three centuries in his last 12 T20Is after being backed extensively as an opener. However, Shubman Gill’s recent form in the Test series against England has reignited calls for his inclusion in the T20I squad. Given that the 25-year-old is also a top-order batter, his selection could push Samson down to the middle order or even leave him out altogether — a scenario former India cricketer Aakash Chopra warned “would not be a good story” for the Kerala star.

Speaking on the selection dilemma for the Asia Cup on his YouTube channel, Chopra said: "I do not think anyone needs to go out. It is important that you keep another opener with you. India did not pick a third opener (in the T20I series against England). They were not even thinking about who would open if either Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson loses form. If you do not keep the third opener here, you will have to keep him in the World Cup."

"However, if Shubman Gill is the third opener, do you want to make him sit on the bench? If you don't do that and play him in the XI, in whose place will you play him? If that player's name is Sanju Samson, who will keep? That is the problem. You do not see Sanju Samson batting in the middle order. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will play at number three and number four. Sanju at No. 5? That would not be a good story," he added.

Chopra further explained that if a third opener is included, it won’t be at Abhishek Sharma’s expense but Samson’s, which would make India’s recent investment in him as an opener seem wasted. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star had put on a stunning show in the home series against England earlier this year, where he scored 279 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 219.68.

"If the third opener plays, he cannot play in place of Abhishek Sharma. He will play in place of Sanju Samson, and you won't see Sanju Samson playing in the middle order. Then you will start feeling that you wasted the investment you made in the last 12 matches. Suddenly, from being the opener, he is out," he said.

The former Indian batter also said that Gill’s ability to fit into a destructive batting template was questionable, unlike Yashasvi Jaiswal, who he felt naturally suited that DNA.

"What goes agaisnt Shubman? If you want to make a destructive team, can Shubman Gill become a part of that DNA? That is the big question. Yashasvi Jaiswal can definitely become a part of that DNA, but are they thinking about Yashasvi?" Chopra observed.