R Ashwin reacts to CSK's statement on Dewald Brevis signing: ‘Clarification came because a lot of people had doubts’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is a vital cog in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), issued a clarification after his comments on Dewald Brevis' acquisition by the franchise caused quite a stir on social media. The five-time champions posted an official statement after Ashwin alleged that the franchise paid an “extra" amount to the South Africa batter, who had a base price of INR 75 lakh in the mega auction. Brevis wasn't picked up in the mega auction. However, he was signed by CSK as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh in the 2025 season. Dewald Brevis was signed by CSK as injury replacement for INR 2.20 crore. (AFP)

Following Ashwin's comments and the reaction to them on social media, CSK said that the due procedure was followed, and Brevis was signed keeping all rules and regulations in mind. CSK signed Gurjapneet for INR 2.20 crore, and the same amount was paid to Brevis once the pacer was ruled out of the IPL 2025 season.

Ashwin has finally issued a clarification regarding his comments, saying he never spoke about any wrongdoing and just stated facts. However, his remarks were taken out of proportion, and something else was misconstrued.

“I just want to say this. I focus more on cricket rather than the chatter on social media. We make videos on YouTube to give our opinions. People who watch our videos, don't do any wrongdoing. However, those who don't watch can twist the statements according to their whims and fancies. In today's world, news can be made based on one statement or headline,” Ashwin said his channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“The way Brevis is batting, CSK has struck gold. The decision to bring him on board is very good. The franchise has struck gold during the purple patch of Dewald Brevis. He has been batting really well; he hits big sixes. Power-striker, monstrous hitter against spin,” he added.

Ashwin's reaction to CSK statement

Reacting to CSK's official statement, Ashwin said that the franchise clarified the situation because many people had doubts about Brevis's signing price of INR 2.20 crore.

“In today's time, there is a need to clarify the right things as well. There is no mistake by anyone; clarification on this matter has arisen from the fact that a lot of people have doubts. The fact is that no mistake has been made by the franchise, the player and the governing body,” said Ashwin.

“One must understand that when a franchise wants a player, they talk to the latter and their agent. The franchise then tells the BCCI about a player getting injured and a replacement player coming in. If there is anything wrong in the process, that player would not play for the franchise,” he added.

Brevis has been in the form of his life of late. The right-handed batter, aged 22, slammed his maiden T20I century against Australia in the second match of the three-game series. In the third T20I, he backed it up with a half-century.

“My intent in the old video was to talk about Brevis' batting, not about his IPL signing amount. We have to understand that every player who plays in the IPL has a contract with the franchise and the tournament. The franchise and the IPL have a binding contract. If there is anything wrong, it won't be ratified,” said Ashwin.

“Injury replacements are very common in the IPL. It is about how you go about the rule flexibility. That is the point. If you are a CSK and South Africa fan, then it is time to be extremely excited about Brevis. He is a special talent,” he added.