CSK break silence after R Ashwin's 'extra pay' comment for Dewald Brevis causes stir: 'All actions taken by...'

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday broke their silence regarding the procedure for signing South Africa batter Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement for the 2025 season of the tournament. Over the last few days, a lot of theories have been floating around after Ravichandran Ashwin's bombshell reveal regarding the young batter. CSK break silence on Dewald Brevis' signing process for IPL 2025 (REUTERS)

Recently, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin revealed that Brevis was involved in salary discussions with CSK. He initially wanted more than the franchise's offer, but the latter eventually agreed to meet his demands.

Brevis initially went unsold in the mega auction. However, CSK eventually brought him on board as the injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. The 22-year-old, who entered the mega auction with a base price of INR 75 lakh, eventually received INR 2.20 crore from the franchise.

In their statement, CSK stated that all the rules and regulations were followed when Brevis was signed as a replacement player.

“Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL,” the franchise stated.

It must be mentioned that Gurjapneet Singh was signed by CSK in the mega auction as they bought the pacer for INR 2.20 crore. The same amount was given to Brevis after Gurjapneet was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

CSK, in their official statement, cited clause 6.6 under ‘Replacement Players’, which states, “A replacement Player signed pursuant to either paragraph 6.1 or 6.2 can be recruited at a League Fee which shall not be more than the League Fee that would have been payable to the injured/unavailable Player for the relevant Season.”

“If a Replacement Player is recruited during a Season, the League Fee actually paid to him will be reduced to take account of the Franchisee’s matches during the relevant Season which took place before he was registered and any other relevant deductions under the Player Contract,” the statement added.

Brevis in tremendous form

Dewald Brevis has been in remarkable form of late. In the second T20I against Australia, the 22-year-old smashed his maiden century, playing an unbeaten knock of 125 off 56 balls.

This knock helped South Africa beat Australia to level the three-match series. In the IPL 2025 season, Brevis impressed everyone and brought about the much-needed change to CSK's batting approach.

CSK finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their history. Brevis had made his debut for South Africa in 2023.

Before CSK, Brevis represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL.