Markram doesn't mince his words as Dewald Brevis slams record-breaking T20I fifty: ‘I don’t want to jinx it, but…'

It was pure blitzkrieg on Saturday at the Cazaly’s Stadium, Dewald Brevis blazed his way to the fastest T20I fifty for South Africa, as they took on Australia in the series-deciding third T20I. Dewald Brevis of South Africa celebrates his fifty.(AP)

Brevis was in sensational form as he displayed his wide array of shots and justified the label put on him as AB de Villiers’ successor.

He reached his fifty in only 22 balls, which is the fastest for the Proteas in this format. He bettered his record, which he made in the second T20I earlier this week. Before him, JP Duminy held the record for 16 years, having smacked a 31-ball fifty in Melbourne in 2009.

Aiden Markram hails Dewald Brevis

Speaking after the match, South Africa captain Aiden Markram said, “Brevis with a bat throughout the series was really good [and] other guys putting their hands up here and there as well, so still some good things to take from it.”

When asked if Brevis could be a superstar in the future, Markram replied, “I don't want to jinx it, but I certainly think so. Not many guys can do what he can do and he's only like 22 or 23 so very special player, special talent and he works really hard so fingers crossed he's got a huge career, but I truly believe he does.”

Brevis eventually departed for 53 off 26 balls, as South Africa posted 172/7 in 20 overs. But it wasn’t enough as Glenn Maxwell’s heroics in the run-chase saw Australia reach 173/8 in 19.5 overs.

Brevis also reached the milestone of the quickest fifty vs Australia in Australia, overtaking Ravi Bopara’s 23-ball fifty in Hobart in 2014. In the second T20I, Brevis smacked an unbeaten knock of 125 runs off only 56 balls. It was also the second-fastest ton for South Africa, coming in only 41 deliveries.