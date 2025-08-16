Search Search
Saturday, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Markram doesn't mince his words as Dewald Brevis slams record-breaking T20I fifty: ‘I don’t want to jinx it, but…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 07:43 pm IST

Dewald Brevis was in sensational form as he displayed his wide array of shots and justified the label put on him as AB de Villiers’ successor.

It was pure blitzkrieg on Saturday at the Cazaly’s Stadium, Dewald Brevis blazed his way to the fastest T20I fifty for South Africa, as they took on Australia in the series-deciding third T20I.

Dewald Brevis of South Africa celebrates his fifty.(AP)
Dewald Brevis of South Africa celebrates his fifty.(AP)

Brevis was in sensational form as he displayed his wide array of shots and justified the label put on him as AB de Villiers’ successor.

Also Read: CSK break silence after R Ashwin's 'extra pay' comment for Dewald Brevis causes stir: 'All actions taken by...'

He reached his fifty in only 22 balls, which is the fastest for the Proteas in this format. He bettered his record, which he made in the second T20I earlier this week. Before him, JP Duminy held the record for 16 years, having smacked a 31-ball fifty in Melbourne in 2009.

Aiden Markram hails Dewald Brevis

Speaking after the match, South Africa captain Aiden Markram said, “Brevis with a bat throughout the series was really good [and] other guys putting their hands up here and there as well, so still some good things to take from it.”

When asked if Brevis could be a superstar in the future, Markram replied, “I don't want to jinx it, but I certainly think so. Not many guys can do what he can do and he's only like 22 or 23 so very special player, special talent and he works really hard so fingers crossed he's got a huge career, but I truly believe he does.”

Brevis eventually departed for 53 off 26 balls, as South Africa posted 172/7 in 20 overs. But it wasn’t enough as Glenn Maxwell’s heroics in the run-chase saw Australia reach 173/8 in 19.5 overs.

Brevis also reached the milestone of the quickest fifty vs Australia in Australia, overtaking Ravi Bopara’s 23-ball fifty in Hobart in 2014. In the second T20I, Brevis smacked an unbeaten knock of 125 runs off only 56 balls. It was also the second-fastest ton for South Africa, coming in only 41 deliveries.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
News / Cricket News / Markram doesn't mince his words as Dewald Brevis slams record-breaking T20I fifty: ‘I don’t want to jinx it, but…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On