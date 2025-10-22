Sarfaraz Khan can’t: Agarkar panel’s bitter birthday gift leaves Mumbaikar staring at uncertain future

This time last year, Sarfaraz Khan was the toast of a nation, even in defeat. With India trailing New Zealand by 356 runs after being shot out for their lowest home total of 46 in Bengaluru, the stocky right-hander masterminded a splendid revival in the first Test with a sparkling 150, batting at No. 4. Sarfaraz counter-attacked ferociously in the company of Rishabh Pant, the two mavericks putting on 177 breathless runs at just under a run a ball. Sarfaraz Khan was not included in India A side(PTI))

Despite their courageous fightback, India lost but the legend of Sarfaraz grew exponentially. In his first three Tests, in February-March against England, Sarfaraz had smacked three half-centuries in five innings; his spectacular 150 suggested he was here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, that ‘foreseeable future’ ended after two further Tests. Following scores of 11, 9, 0 and 1 in Pune and Mumbai respectively against the Kiwis on rank turners that challenged all batters, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz has been put out to pasture. He did travel over the winter to Australia for a five-Test series, but Devdutt Padikkal (not even in the original squad) and Dhruv Jurel were preferred when the opportunity arose. Since then, he has been left to his own devices, lack of communication, lack of fitness and a perceived lack of skills overseas pushing his India career to the brink.

Sarfaraz rang in his 28th birthday on Wednesday (October 22). He must have found no reason to celebrate; after all, just the previous day, he was ignored by Ajit Agarkar’s selection panel when it picked two India ‘A’ four-day squads to play South Africa ‘A’.

It doesn’t need a rocket scientist to conclude that, for now, the Mumbaikar is surplus to requirements. He might have shed 17 kgs to become the fittest version of himself in a long, long time (remember, Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore dropped him on fitness grounds in 2016 even though he was among the players retained ahead of the auction) and might still be scoring dozens of attractive runs (in the pre-season Buchi Babu Trophy tournament in Chennai before picking up an injury), but he has yet to convince the selectors that he deserves a comeback.

Sarfaraz’s alarming drop down the pecking order can be cited as proof of the immense depth Indian cricket is able to fall back on. He might have fancied his chances of retaining his Test place ahead of the summer visit to England, but just one representative match between November and May went against him. The deciding authorities opted for Sai Sudharsan, their long-term No. 3 prospect, and Karun Nair, who simply couldn’t be overlooked after his mountain-esque two-year run in domestic cricket, to plug the gaping holes stemming from the Test retirements of Rohit and Kohli. You could see where they were coming from – Sarfaraz had seldom batted at No. 3 at any level, while Karun’s experience and first-hand taste of English conditions, courtesy his county stints, precluded a middle-order slot for the Mumbaikar.

Picked in the India ‘A’ squad, Sarfaraz made 92 against the England Lions. The Buchi Babu injury ruled him out of the two games against Australia ‘A’ in September; now, when he is available, he is unwanted. Unlike in the past, when the Duleep Trophy was the last rung of the ladder before international cricket, India ‘A’ is now the springboard to the national side. Sarfaraz is intelligent enough to understand that, despite Karun’s fall from grace, he is a long way away from breaking back into the Test team. Much of it has to do with India’s recent obsession with, and the luxury of falling back on, multi-skilled players from No. 5 downwards. But to be told obliquely that he doesn’t belong even in the ‘best of the rest’ category must be a bitter blow for someone who averages a ridiculous 65.19 after 56 first-class games.

The current think-tank has unshakeable convictions, it would seem. It is determined to invest in certain individuals (Sudharsan, Harshit Rana), never mind the results, but isn’t shy of overlooking pedigreed performers who have regained full fitness (Sarfaraz, Mohammed Shami). Sometimes, it uses different arguments for the same individual; Sanju Samson had made most of his T20I runs as an opener, yet he was given a middle-order berth at the Asia Cup last month. But when questions were asked about his omission from the ODI team to Australia though he had a century in his last 50-over appearance, we were told those runs were scored at the top of the order, which is now packed, and that there was no place in the middle order.

If Sarfaraz is therefore confused and believes he is staring at an uncertain future, he can’t be faulted. All he can do is keep piling up the runs and hope, fervently hope, for a change of heart.