Scheduling wars intensify as Australia push for five-Test India series

cricket

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:48 IST

Having furloughed staff and staring at implementing pay cuts for players, Cricket Australia (CA) made clear their intention of making the most of the year-ending home series against India to salvage their finances. On Tuesday Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Kevin Roberts said they are considering expanding the tour to a full-fledged five-Test series.

“We have discussed a shared desire with BCCI to evolve to a five-Test series between India and Australia; just as we play against England. It’s something we are committed to doing in principle in the future,” Roberts said in a video conference on Tuesday.

Playing a five-Test series means Australia could be ready to sacrifice the one-off Test scheduled against Afghanistan in November. It could be a sign of times to come where financially stronger boards could schedule more matches against each other to partially make up for the losses incurred in the disruption of the ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A BCCI official confirmed the five-Test series idea was a byproduct of discussions the two boards had last year. The Ashes over the years, has remained a high-value five-Test property. Early next year, India are scheduled to host England for a five-Test series. There is an ICC meet on FTP -rescheduling on Thursday, but the pecking order has already been set by the big three boards - India, England and Australia.

CA is also aware the BCCI needs to find a window for the Indian Premier League. “We are disappointed for the BCCI and our players. We wish them the best in being able to stage the IPL at some point in time,” Roberts said. He also reaffirmed their commitment to host the T20 World Cup in October-November as the ICC media rights matter to other cricket boards. “It’s important for us to do everything possible to host it,” Roberts said.

READ: Shami reveals how Zaheer Khan, Wasim Akram shaped his bowling career

With cricket tours being cancelled world over, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, are struggling financially. Even Pakistan and South Africa will be hit by series cancellations. All countries outside the big three would be counting on the ICC to benefit commercially from the World Cup, so that their revenue-distribution share from ICC is unaffected.

“We might not generate financial returns from that event (T20 WC) that may be significant as our international cricket season, but what we do know that the bigger returns from the ICC broadcast rights are important to our counterparts all around the world. So, it’s very important for us to do everything possible to stage and host the T20 world cup,” Roberts said.

READ: Shahid Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against

But with a travel ban in place till September 19 in Australia, the event faces uncertainty. A closed door World Cup has already been red-flagged by many current and former cricketers. Sunil Gavaskar has said if Australia can’t, India should look to host the World Cup this year. “If it can be done, where India and Australia come to an agreement...in case the curve in India flattens out and India and Australia swap, so the T20 World Cup is in India in October-November this year. The IPL can be held just prior to the T20 World Cup, so that’s enough practice for the players,” he told India Today. There are many ifs and buts; and all of them will be on table at the ICC meet.