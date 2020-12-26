e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Shadab Khan out of New Zealand tour with injury, to miss South Africa series

Shadab Khan out of New Zealand tour with injury, to miss South Africa series

Doctors have advised Khan to take a six-week rest following MRI scans in New Zealand which revealed the all-rounder has a teared muscle.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 13:55 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
File photo of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan
File photo of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan(Reuters)
         

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan will miss the ongoing test series in New Zealand, as well as the home series against South Africa beginning next month, due to a thigh injury, the team said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old spin bowling all-rounder sustained the injury during Tuesday’s final Twenty20 match in Napier and was initially ruled out of the opening test against New Zealand, which got underway at Mount Maunganui earlier on Saturday.

Scans showed he would be sidelined for several weeks.

“The MRI reports have confirmed it is a fresh injury and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month,” team doctor Sohail Saleem said in a statement.

“Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation programme during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans.

“After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab’s return to competitive cricket.”

South Africa will tour Pakistan next month for the first time in 13 years to play two tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In