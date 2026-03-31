Shaheen Shah Afridi fined by Lahore Qalandars after hotel security protocol breach, team downplays controversy

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined PKR 1 million by Lahore Qalandars after an internal review into his alleged breach of security protocols. The incident happened at the team hotel on March 28. But the team has described the incident as being over-exaggerated by the public. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined by his PSL franchise. (AFP)

Soon a the team began an investgation and took a 'voluntary and proactive' measure by fining the Pakistan pacer, to reinforce discipline and demonstrate accountability.

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The incident was an alleged breach of security protocols by Shaheen and Sikandar Raza. Four unauthorised visitors were initially not given permission reportedly to access the players' floor, although they made formal requests to the security officials and PCB. The players also allegedly disregarded these refusals and escorted visitors to the hotel room, where they staed for around three hours.

In a press release, the franchise said, "In the interest of maintaining discipline and demonstrating accountability, the franchise has taken a voluntary and proactive step by imposing a fine of PKR 1 million on Shaheen Shah Afridi for his involvement. Lahore Qalandars has also formally communicated a detailed response, along with its observations on the matter, to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)."

"The franchise expressed its sincere appreciation for the efforts of security personnel, recognising their essential role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for players, officials, and spectators. While underscoring that the matter arose from a misunderstanding rather than any deliberate attempt to violate established procedures, Lahore Qalandars reiterated its full respect for all security protocols," it further added.

Meanwhile, Raza has provided clarity on the situation. According to ESPNCricinfo, he said, ""Shaheen did not force anyone."

"My friends and family had come, and at my request, Shaheen helped them [come up to my room]. If these were the SOPs [that visitors were not allowed into our rooms], I wasn't aware, and to some extent, Shaheen was not aware either. The culprit here is me, not Shaheen. He went down on my request, because it was my close family and friends; I did not want to meet them in the business centre. We sat upstairs for 40 minutes."