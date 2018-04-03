Shahid Afridi rakes up Kashmir issue, cricketer calls for UN’s intervention

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, has once again raked up the Kashmir issue with his latest comments on Twitter.

Afridi, who had made a controversial remark that “a lot of people are here from Kashmir” during the 2016 World T20 in India, tweeted -

“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

Shahid Afridi’s latest tweet. (Twitter )

Afridi, who retired from international cricket in 2017, played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 98 T20Is for Pakistan. He also led his country in the ICC World Cup 2011.