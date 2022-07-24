Shai Hope joins Dhawan, Warner, Gayle in elite list after impressive century during India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

West Indies' star batter Shai Hope smashed his 13th century in ODIs during the second game of the series against India on Sunday. Hope, who is playing in his 100th ODI, took 125 balls for his century, hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes en-route to the three-figure mark. The West Indies star also achieved a massive feat as he reached his hundred in the game, joining the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Chris Gayle, and Mohammad Yousuf among a number of star former and current batters in an elite list.

Hope became the only 10th batter in the history of men's ODIs to score a century in his 100th game. Additionally, he is the fourth Windies batter to reach the feat after Gordon Greenidge, Gayle, and Ramnaresh Sarwan.

Dhawan, who is leading India in the ODI series, was the last batter to have achieved the feat in 2018, when he smashed a century against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Here is the list of all batters who have reached the century mark in their 100th ODI (men's):

Gordon Greenidge (102* in Sharjah)

Chris Cairns - 115 in Christchurch, 1999

Mohammad Yousuf - 129 in Sharjah, 2002

Kumar Sangakkara - 101 in Colombo, 2004

Chris Gayle - 132* in Lord's, 2004

Marcus Trescothick - 100* in Oval, 2005

Ramnaresh Sarwan - 115* in Basseterre, 2006

David Warner - 124 in Bangalore, 2017

Shikhar Dhawan - 109 in Johannesburg, 2018

Shai Hope - 100* in Port of Spain, 2022

Hope made a strong start to his innings, as he reached his half-century in the 21st over of the innings. However, the West Indies opener became considerably slower following the arrival of Nicholas Pooran at the crease, playing a number of dot balls before eventually reaching the mark in the 45th over of the innings.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0 and Windies will be aiming to force a decider in the must-win game in Port of Spain.

