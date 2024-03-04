 Mumbai storm to record-extending 48th Ranji Trophy final as Tamil Nadu crushed | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Shams Mulani bags 4 after Shardul, Kotian all-round show as Mumbai storm to record-extending 48th Ranji Trophy final

Shams Mulani bags 4 after Shardul, Kotian all-round show as Mumbai storm to record-extending 48th Ranji Trophy final

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 04, 2024 04:31 PM IST

The Ajinkya Rahane-led team crushed Tamil Nadu in the semis by an innings and 70 runs to reach Ranji Trophy final for 48th time.

Mumbai displayed a dominant performance with both bat and ball to defeat Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals and advance to their record-extending 48th Ranji Trophy final. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team crushed Tamil Nadu in the semis by an innings and 70 runs to stamp their authority. Riding on Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian's counter-attacking knocks lower down the order Mumbai put pressure on Tamil Nadu as the bowlers did the rest of the job to make it an emphatic win for them. The Shardul-led Mumbai bowling attack hunted in the pack in both innings as their collective efforts outclassed the TN batters.

Mumbai record-extending 48th Ranji Trophy final.
Mumbai record-extending 48th Ranji Trophy final.

After taking a heft 232-run lead in the first innings, Mumbai took the charge over the visitors with a clinical bowling performance. Tamil Nadu, who were bowled out for 146 in the first innings, failed to put up a challenge in the second innings too as they were bundled out for just 162.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shams Mulani was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai with four wickets, while Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian and Mohit Avasthi claimed two wickets each.

Baba Indrajith was the only batter from Tamil Nadu who put up a fight as his 70-run knock displayed grit and determination but lack of support from the other end was the downfall of his side.

Meanwhile, resuming Day 3 from 353 for 9, Tanush Kotian (89*) and Tushar Deshpande (26) added 25 runs more to the total before the latter got dismissed by Washington Sundar.

Earlier, on day 2 it was Shardul's maiden first-class ton which laid the foundation of Mumbai's emphatic win. They were at 106/7, 40 runs behind Tamil Nadu when Thakur came on the crease on Sunday. TN's Sai Kishore displayed a stupendous performance and ran through Mumbai's middle order to such an extent that the 41-time champions were seven down despite a fifty from Musheer.

Also Read | Shardul Thakur bursts into finger-pointing celebration after smashing 89-ball Ranji Trophy century, Rahane in overdrive

Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals courtesy Sai Kishore's brilliant bowling but Thakur counter-attacked the Tamil Nadu bowlers with a 109-run knock off 105 balls. His knock was laced with 13 fours and four sixes as Mumbai managed to take a big lead.

Kotian, who scored a century in quarters, once again impressed with the bat as his unbeaten 89-run knock took the game away from Tamil Nadu.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 146 and 162 in 51.5 overs (Baba Indrajith 70; Shardul Thakur 2/16, Shams Mulani 4/53, Tanush Kotian 2/18) lost to Mumbai 378 in 106.5 overs (Musheer Khan 55, Shardul Thakur 109, Tanush Kotian 89*; R Sai Kishore 6/99) by an innings and 70 runs.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, WPL Live match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On