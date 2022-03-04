Shane Warne dies: 'Can't process his passing' - Kohli, Rohit react to legend's death; 'Champion of our game has left us'

The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday at the age of 52. Rohit and Kohli played against Warne in the IPL and as the world continued to come to terms with the fact that he is no more, Kohli and Rohit put out respective tweets to play tribute to the spin icon.

"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

"I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne... Still can't believe it," tweeted Rohit.

Warne, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, had spoken admirably about Kohli. He had said that with the additional responsibility of captaincy out of his way, Kohli will be back to his run-scoring best.

"There is just so much expectation. It’s so difficult to be captain of India in all forms of the game and then play the IPL as well. Everyone looks for him to comment, to be the leader so I’m looking forward to watching Virat bat now. Get someone else to take the captaincy, let someone else do all that and allow Virat getting back to being the best in the world. I'm really looking forward to that," Warne had said in January.

"I was a little surprised like everyone. Virat has been a wonderful captain for India but it’s also very tough with the expectations of over a billion people. It’s going to be really tough for him… I don't think anyone could captain India for a long period of time in all forms of the game and continue to bat at a higher level. So I think it's a great opportunity now for Virat to go back and prove to himself and everyone why he is the best batter in the world. And hope he can concentrate on his batting and start making hundreds in all forms of the game again. I hope that’s what happens. He has inspired his teammates. India have played a fantastic brand of cricket and let's hope that continues."

Warne had also lauded Kohli for helping Test cricket stay alive and thanked the former India captain for what he had done with the Indian team, which in turn, had shot the interest of the oldest format of the game.

"They look up to him. He's got the respect of all the players. They back him and they play for him. It's important for a captain that a team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we've all got to say, 'Thank you, Virat'," Warne said on Sky Sports.

"The way he's led them, he's made them believe; belief is such an important part of sports. If you don't believe, you won't succeed no matter how good a side you have. Kohli gives his team the belief and it's great to watch. Long live Test cricket while we've Virat Kohli. Please keep playing for a long long time."