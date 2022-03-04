'Gone too young. Will miss you Warnie': Sachin Tendulkar 'shocked, stunned and miserable' with Shane Warne's passing

Sachin Tendulkar on Friday posted a heartfelt note for Australia spin legend Shane Warne after news emerged of the latter's death. India batting great Tendulkar and Warne had a number of memorable battles on the field and have expressed respect for each other's achievements on numerous occasions.

“Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!” Tendulkar said in a tweet with a picture of the pair during the Bicentenary Celebration match celebration match at Lord's.

The 50-over exhibition match was held to mark the 200th anniversary of the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground with Tendulkar leading a team representing the Marylebone Cricket Club against a Rest of World side captained by Warne.

Warne's management released a brief statement on Friday informing that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reads. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Warne retired from international cricket in 2007 with a whopping 708 wickets in 145 Test matches and 293 wickets in 194 ODIs.

After retiring in 2007, Warne embarked on a successful stint as a commentator and also led Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for which he briefly came out of retirement, as their captain.