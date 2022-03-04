Shane Warne, Australian spin great, dies aged 52 of 'suspected heart attack'

Shane Warne, Australian cricket great and the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died at the age of 52. Warne's management released a brief statement on Friday informing that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reads. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

The shocking death comes hours after another Australian great, Rod Marsh had died less than 24 hours ago after a heart attack. Approximately 12 hours ago, Warne had tweeted about Marsh's passing: "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game and an inspiration to so many young boys and girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots and lots of love to Ros and the family. RIP mate"

While not a lot is known at the moment barring the statement put out by the management team, it is to be noted that Warne had contracted Covid-19 last year in August. This was after the legendary leg-spinner had taken both dozed of vaccine. A month after he had contracted the virus, Warne had revealed that his condition during Covid had deteriorated, to an extent that he had to be put on ventilator.

"It was a bit like a hangover, I had a pounding headache. The first couple of days, when I tested positive, I just had a thumping headache and I had one day where I had the shivers, but (was) sweating, like when you have the flu," Warne had told The Herald Sun. "I lost a bit of sense of taste for a few days, but after three or four days I was fine. I have apparently got the holy grail. I have been double vaccinated and I have had Covid, so I am meant to be absolutely fine now."

Warne's sudden passing has come as a huge shock to the entire cricketing fraternity. During his 15 year-long career, Warne represented Australia in 145 Tests and 194 ODI, and finished his career with 1001 wickets. In Tests, with 708 wickets, he the second-leading wicket-taker of all time behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan. Having announced his retirement in 2007, Warne continued playing the IPL and the Big Bash League. His last match of any form was back in 2015, when he captained Warne's Warriors against Sachin Tendulkar's SRT Blasters in three exhibition matches in the USA.

Lovingly known as 'Warney', Warne burst onto the scene in 1992 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and after a low-key series against India, it was during the 1993 Ashes that Warne announced himself on the world stage. He bowled the 'Ball of the Series' to dismiss England legend Mike Gatting, which is still talked about. For the next 15 years, he would go on to become a key figure in Australia's dominance in world cricket. He was part of Australia World Cup win in 1999 and a five-time Ashes winner. Having captained Australia in ODIs, Warne won named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1994.

Even when he was done playing international cricket, Warne, at the age of 37. associated with the Indian Premier League and as captain of Rajasthan Royals, led the franchise to a win in its inaugural edition in 2008. He would go on to play the next three seasons as well before taking up a coaching role with the franchise. In 2013, Warne was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Recently, in January this year, Warne's documentary film 'Shane' was released capturing some of the most enthralling and never-before-seen moments of his career.

