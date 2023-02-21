Home / Cricket / Shannon Gabriel recalled in West Indies ODI squad for first time since 2019

Gabriel was picked on Monday for three ODIs in South Africa next month. He's already in the republic for the two-test series starting next week.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel could play his first one-day internationals for the West Indies since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

He was picked on Monday for three ODIs in South Africa next month. He's already in the republic for the two-test series starting next week.

Gabriel earned the ODI recall for his performances for Trinidad and Tobago in the domestic Super50 Cup, where he took 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.2.

He has a chance to make an early claim on making the squad for the World Cup at the end of the year in India.

West Indies' pool of pacemen was low, as Jayden Seales remained unavailable after knee surgery and Anderson Phillip was back training but not yet match-fit. Obed McCoy was in the Twenty20 squad subject to a medical clearance.

The ODIs from March 16-21 and the T20s from March 25-28 will mark the first series for new white-ball captains Shai Hope and Rovman Powell.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith.

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith.

