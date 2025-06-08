Shashank Singh breaks silence on being scolded by Shreyas Iyer after Qualifier 2 in IPL: 'He should have slapped me'

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh broke his silence on being scolded by skipper Shreyas Iyer after Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Shreyas hurled a mouthful towards Shashank after the latter was run out at a crucial stage in the game. Shreyas might have taken the team over the line, but he didn't forget the casual effort from Shashank, which resulted in the team losing a crucial wicket. Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh breaks silence on being scolded by Shreyas Iyer during Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. (PTI)

After Qualifier 2 came to an end, the cameras caught Shreyas hurling a mouthful towards Shashank, asking him not to “show his face.” The Punjab Kings captain also used a few expletives. When Shreyas expressed his fury, Shashank did not say anything as he marched ahead quietly.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Shashank owned up to his mistake, revealing that even his father did not speak to him until the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which Punjab Kings lost by six runs.

"I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn’t speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn’t expect this from you but later he took me out for dinner,” said Shashank.

Shashank Singh, who finished the IPL 2025 season as the second-highest run-getter for Punjab Kings with 341 runs at a strike rate of 153, was also full of praise for Shreyas, saying there is no captain better than him.

“Whatever I have spoken to others and seen, there is no better captain than him in current times in world cricket. He gives us freedom, he treats everyone equally. No one will say, Shreyas has an attitude,” said Shashank.

“The youngsters in the dressing room find him to be a chill banda. Shreyas is the only captain, who has told us that if anyone has any suggestion during the game, he can come and convey it to him. If he feels it’s the right advice, he will take it. It’s rare,” he added.

Punjab Kings lose in the final against RCB

Shashank Singh played an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off 30 balls with the help of 3 fours and 6 sixes in the final against RCB, but his effort wasn't enough as the Rajat Patidar-led side won the contest by six runs.

Punjab Kings needed 42 runs off the final two overs. Shashank gave it his all, but in the end, it was a classic case of so close but yet so far.

“I had done my calculation of the last two overs, Bhuvi likes to bowl yorkers so I had planned to get atleast 16-17 runs from him. My calculation was that in the last over our target should be 24 runs in 6 balls," said Shashank.

"I got only 13 from Bhuvi’s over though, so the final over runs needed was 30,” Singh recalls of those tense moments. He knew that in the next six balls he had to connect them all enough to max out. Had he done it, it would have been a miracle but calculation don’t always work out, he added.

After the IPL 22025 came to an end, the cameras picked up Shashank in tears as he was unable to get the job done and take PBKS to their maiden IPL title win.