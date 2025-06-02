Shreyas Iyer hurls expletives, gives Shashank Singh a mouthful after batter's run out almost jeopardises final chances

Shreyas Iyer might have played an unbeaten 87-run knock off 41 balls against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 to help Punjab Kings reach the final, but the skipper wasn't pleased after the fixture came to an end at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The PBKS captain was seen giving Shashank Singh a mouthful following the latter's run-out in the crucial encounter. IPL 2025, MI vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer was not pleased after the game ended as he hurled a mouthful towards Shashank Singh(Screengrabs - JioHotstar)

After Shreyas Iyer hit the winning six off the bowling of Ashwani Kumar, the entire Punjab Kings' camp charged to the middle to hug the skipper and celebrate the feat of reaching the IPL final for the second time in their history.

However, when Shashank Singh approached Shreyas Iyer, the latter hurled expletives and gave him a mouthful, clearly expressing his anger with how Shashank was unable to make the non-striker's end in time and was caught short of the crease by a bullet Hardik Pandya throw.

Shreyas Iyer even raised his hands and pointed his fingers towards Shashank, expressing his dissatisfaction with how Shashank had not made the crease in time.

Shashank Singh did not say anything to Shreyas Iyer as he simply walked ahead. However, his expression clearly showed that he, too, was disappointed with his run-out in the 17th over of the contest.

When did the run-out happen?

Shashank Singh walked back to the dugout after being run out for just 2 runs on the fourth ball of the 17th over. Off the bowling of Trent Boult, Shashank Singh hit the low full-toss wide of Hardik Pandya at mid-on.

The Mumbai Indians skipper then gathered the ball quickly and he brought the stumps down in a jiffy. Going by the naked eye, it seemed Shashank Singh had made his crease comfortably at the non-striker's end.

However, the replays showed Shashank jogging and taking it lightly, and in the end, he was caught short of the popping crease. This was a huge moment in the game, as a lack of dive cost the Punjab Kings.

This was a case of poor running from Shashank Singh and it is no surprise that Shreyas Iyer wasn't pleased one bit with what transpired in the middle.

Speaking of the contest between PBKS and MI, Iyer played a match-winning knock of 87* to help the side chase down 204 with five wickets in hand and six balls to spare.

As a result of this win, PBKS qualified for the IPL 2025 final, where they will take on Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.