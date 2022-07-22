Shikhar Dhawan-led India match Sri Lanka's uncanny world record in 1st ODI vs West Indies

When Shikhar Dhawan walked out for the toss ahead of the series-opening first ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, he became the seventh Indian captain to lead the side this year. This is the joint most by any team in a calendar year. Previously Sri Lanka were the sole holder of the uncanny record of having most captains in a year. They also had seven captains in 2017. Before Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya have led India this year. For Sri Lanka, the captains in 2017 were Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Chamara Kapugedera, and Thisara Perera.

The timeline of India's seven captains so far in 2022

KL Rahul was the first one to lead India in a Test match as Virat Kohli was ruled out from the first Test in Johannesburg due to a back injury. Kohli came back to lead the side in the next two Tests but decided to step down as the Test captain - he had already quit as T20I captain and was replaced by Rohit Sharma in ODIs - after India lost the series 1-2. Rahul again had to captain in the white-ball series against South Africa as Rohit was injured.

The opener returned for the home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka but was rested for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. Rahul, the designated captain for that home series was ruled out with a groin injury on the eve of the series opener and was replaced by Rishabh Pant as the captain for the entire series.

In India's next assignment - two-match T20I series against Ireland - Hardik Pandya was appointed captain as all the other top cricketers were busy preparing for the rescheduled fifth Test match against England. However, as fate would have it, Rohit was ruled out of that series-deciding Test match after testing positive for Covid-19 paving way for Jasprit Bumrah to be India's first-ever fast-bowling captain since Kapil Dev.

Rohit returned for the limited-overs leg of the England series but Dhawan was named captain of the West Indies ODIs as the Indian selectors decided to rest all top cricketers for the three-match series. Rohit, along with other first-XI regulars, will return for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting July 29.

Other teams in the list

Apart from this, Zimbabwe (in 2001), England in (2011), and Australia (2021) have had six captains in a calendar year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON