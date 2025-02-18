Shikhar Dhawan raises his 'concern' for India in 2025 Champions Trophy: 'They will feel it very strongly'

Shikhar Dhawan was a central figure the last time India won the Champions Trophy. Dhawan was player of the tournament in 2013, finishing as top scorer 363 runs in five matches, as India won the Champions Trophy a second time. Dhawan feels that India are favourites to win the tournament this year as well but fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a cause of concern. Shikhar Dhawan was player of the tournament as India won the Champions Trophy in 2013(AFP)

"I can’t look past India. I am quite confident about them—they have a solid team and played very well against England in their recent ODI series. But my concern is that they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah. There’s no doubt he will be a huge loss, and they will feel it very strongly," Dhawan is quoted as saying by ICC.

"For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character, which is crucial in a big ICC event like this," he stated.

'Keep an eye on Harshit Rana'

The BCCI confirmed Bumrah's unavailability for the tournament last week, stating that he was yet to recover from a lower back injury which he sustained during a long five-Test tour of Australia in January. Harshit Rana was named as his replacement.

"Harshit Rana’s inclusion is exciting — keep an eye on him, he could have a breakout tournament. I like his attitude; he’s a go-getter who isn’t afraid of challenges. We saw in the England series that he is in good form. If he seizes this opportunity, he could provide a real x-factor for India," Dhawan noted

Dhawan further stated that India's batting lineup is a huge plus for them. "There are many reasons to be optimistic about India. They have a well-balanced batting lineup with a mix of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent, and I believe he will have a great tournament," Dhawan said.

“Rohit Sharma has regained form, Virat Kohli is there — it’s a top side that will be tough to stop. India performed well in the last Champions Trophy but fell short in the final. However, they played some amazing cricket, and the squad knows what they are capable of,” said Dhawan.