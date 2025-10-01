Shoaib Akhtar calls Mohsin Naqvi a ‘senseless, headless-chicken’ manager; demands an educated leader to head PCB at once

It has been a hard couple of days for the fans of Pakistan cricket and their ex-players. The defeat against India in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 has been a tough pill to swallow. Since the debacle in the summit clash of the tournament, experts and former players have shared their views on the loss and how Pakistan failed to live up to their expectations. Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Pakistan's defeat against India in the Asia Cup 2025 final(X images)

The latest addition to this long list is the former fast bowler, often called the ‘Rawalpindi Express’, Shoaib Akhtar. In his latest interaction on ARY News, the pacer unleashed his fury with Pakistan’s cricket culture being the center of it. Akhtar has charged that Pakistan now prefers compliant cricketers and timid decision-makers over strong personalities and match-winners.

Why Akhtar is fuming

According to the former pacer, what was witnessed of Pakistan in Dubai is the result of years of risk-averse governance and soft leadership. “Humey ab shareef bacche chahiyen, jo aath bae curfew lagake ghar pey baith jaayen. Cricket board ko in jaisey bechare, lallu-kattu chahiye. They don’t want strong personalities. This is the reflection of the PCB policies,” Akhtar said. (We only want well-behaved kids who would sit inside their rooms by accepting a curfew at 8 pm. The cricket board now wants timid personalities. They don’t want strong personalities. This is the reflection of the PCB policies.)

Akhtar’s critique did not stop at the management and administration only. The captaincy also came under his line of fire, “Where will the attitude come when the captain is not inspiring? The captain is a reflection of the board’s choices.” The point from the pacer was simple: timid governance breeds timid cricket.

He further tore down the strategy and selection calls of the team. “Senseless and headless chicken management. The team combinations weren’t right, the captaincy wasn’t spot-on, and they weren’t willing to listen to us,” Akhtar further added.

What Shoaib Akhtar wants to change

Shoaib Akhtar’s fix for the current situation of Pakistan cricket is structural. He wants the board to stop filtering out big characters and to back aggressive talent. His statement reflected the wariness in him and his own reluctance to be in the administration. On which Akhtar said, “From the first day after my retirement, I had decided I will never join PCB, as whoever has gone there has never come out with respect. I work in TV, take money, and sit. These guys don’t want strong personalities.”

He also analysed the final match between India and Pakistan. On the turning point of the game, he had a very blunt take. Akhtar termed the decision to bowl Haris Rauf in the last over a “big mistake”. He further added that this once bad choice under pressure was a reflection of season-long muddled thinking.

While he was pretty straightforward and did not shy away from putting exact thoughts to words during the interaction, his take on the current administration was the most brutal. While talking about the current PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, and his running of the board, Akhtar said, “Now there is Mohsin Naqvi, next time koi aur saab aa jayenge. Unless you bring in a visionary, educated man....history will remember if you start this.”