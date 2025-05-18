Menu Explore
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Shreyas Iyer batted in RR vs PBKS match despite being 'unwell', subbed off after first innings

ByHT Sports Desk
May 18, 2025 06:10 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer was subbed off the field in an unexpected change during Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals. 

Punjab Kings made an unexpected switch during their match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday evening, withdrawing captain Shreyas Iyer during the mid-innings break and sending in left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar as their Impact Player before Rajasthan Royals began their chase of a daunting 221. The commentators on-air informed that Iyer, who had come out for the toss and batted, was carrying a niggle and was unable to take the field, obliging the side to hand the leadership reins to Shashank Singh for the defence of a total that kept their playoff charge on track.

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings(AFP)
Iyer’s absence robbed Punjab of an experienced voice in the ring, but the 30-year-old had already played a steady hand with the bat, nudging 30 off 25 deliveries to keep the innings moving after the early dismissal of opener Prabhsimran Singh (21 off 10).

The impetus, though, came from the uncapped Nehal Wadhera. Promoted to No. 3, the left-hander unfurled a sparkling 70 from just 37 balls, peppering the Jaipur evening with five sixes and as many fours at a strike-rate nudging 190. His timing allowed Punjab to absorb the middle-overs lull and set up a strong final push.

Shashank, then, powered the Kings past 200 with an unbeaten 59 off 30, with the side finishing at 220/5 in 20 overs. The right-hander launched three sixes and threaded boundaries almost at will, reaching a strike-rate of 197 to leave Rajasthan’s attack ragged.

With Iyer off the park, Punjab began the defence in disarray as Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 51 in the opening three overs. Brar’s introduction, however, helped the Kings stem the flow.

Punjab Kings enter the fixture third on the table with seven wins from eleven and know that victory will all but rubber-stamp a playoff berth. Defeat, however, would extend the logjam: seven sides remain mathematically alive in the race, and Gujarat Titans can reclaim top spot if they beat Delhi Capitals in the second match later on Sunday. For the Royals, reeling in ninth with three wins from a dozen, the season is already lost, but pride remains on the line.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs PBKS Live and DC vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Shreyas Iyer batted in RR vs PBKS match despite being 'unwell', subbed off after first innings
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited.
