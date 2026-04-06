Shreyas Iyer's leadership skills acknowledged by Punjab Kings teammate: ‘He’ll be the Indian captain soon'

Leadership skills often go unrecognised in modern sports, which are dominated by numbers. But the Indian Premier League has a way of bringing out not just performances but also personalities. Ruturaj Gaikwad shakes hands with Shreyas Iyer after the match. (REUTERS)

Punjab Kings have made an exceptional start to their IPL 2026 campaign. The results have followed not just because of the numbers on the pitch but also because of a clear intent and balance in the team, led by their captain, Shreyas Iyer.

Bought for a whopping ₹26.75 crore in the 2025 auction by PBKS, Iyer has quietly built his reputation as a leader in T20 cricket. He is the only captain in IPL history to lead three different franchises to a final. Despite his winning campaign in 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders and ending PBKS’s 11-year IPL final drought in 2025, his future in the Indian white-ball setup remained uncertain. His last appearance came in 2023 against Australia. Although he was called up as a replacement for the NZ series, he did not feature in a single match and was left out of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

The 31- year-old right-handed batter from Maharashtra has responded strongly this season, letting his performances and leadership do the talking. His calm tactical approach and ability to anchor the innings in the middle have stood out. That was evident in a comfortable run chase of 210 against Chennai Super Kings, where Iyer’s crucial 50 off just 29 balls had hit the ground running for PBKS.

Shreyas Iyer to be India captain Punjab Kings bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar praised Iyer for his maturity on the field, highlighting attributes that go way beyond tactics and numbers.

During a virtual interaction with India Today, Vyshak said, “I think he's someone who has always backed his bowlers and players. It doesn't matter if you've been doing well or not; that is something very important for a bowler. He's done exceptionally well in this format and has been playing for India. I'm sure he'll be the Indian captain soon.”

It’s not the first time Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy has drawn praise, but what makes this phase different is the way players are responding to their captain’s demands.

For a bowler like Vyshak, who operates in high-pressure death overs, having his captain’s backing despite his performances can change the course of the match and possibly the tournament ahead.

“I know that as long as I am doing what I'm supposed to do, I'm going to win that challenge. It doesn't matter if it goes for a boundary or a six. If it's a good shot, then obviously you just move on and get back to your run-up and then bowl the same delivery again,” added Vyshak.

PBKS looks more settled and confident with clearly defined roles for each player in the squad under Iyer. In a format where results can change quickly, leadership can be a crucial factor.

The early signs suggest that Iyer is not just aiming for a winning campaign with PBKS, but shooting for something bigger, starting with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at Eden Gardens.