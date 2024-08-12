Bengaluru [India], : As the Maharaja Trophy Karnataka State Cricket Association T20 approaches, Gulbarga Mystics' vice-captain and pacer, Vyshak Vijaykumar is set to bring his experience and newfound confidence to the campaign. "Training with Virat Kohli can really impact you as a player": Gulbarga Mystics' Vyshak Vijaykumar

Vyshak featured in four matches of the Indian Premier League 2024 for franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru , filled with superstars like Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell etc. In four matches, he took four wickets and turned the matches in his team's favour with his game-changing spells.

Inspired by his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak remarked, "Training with Virat Kohli can really impact you as a player. Last season, while I admired him, I paid attention to the finer details such as his work ethic, his process, and his consistency. Whether it is his eating habits or practice routine, everything is done with precision."

The 27-year-old fast bowler added, "It is admirable how confident he is before every game, and now I try to have the same confidence every time I step onto the field."

As a senior player, Vyshak will also be committed to mentoring the younger squad members, drawing from the advice he received from senior players like Siraj

"In my first game for RCB, I did well, but then I conceded 60 runs in the next match. Siraj told me, 'This is the game, and this is the challenge at the highest level.' I am keen to keep this in mind and to pass on these lessons whenever I can," he added.

Looking ahead to the new season, the pace bowler, who also boasts a first-class century, is keen on overcoming last year's challenges, where the Mystics secured third place in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal.

"Missing Devdutt made a big difference last season. We felt our campaign was incomplete, but we want to finish stronger this year. We bat deep, and I have been batting well too, so I am hoping to contribute with the bat as well" he said, expressing his optimism about the team's prospects.

Although stepping down from captaincy, Vyshak is excited to work alongside Padikkal as vice-captain. "I love captaincy, but with Devdutt's experience and recently his India debut, I am looking forward to supporting him as the vice-captain. Last season, we really missed him, so I am optimistic about this year," he added.

Crediting the Maharaja Trophy for helping launch his IPL career, the competition holds a special place for Vyshak, "The first season of Maharaja got me noticed and led to my IPL debut, this platform provided by KSCA is exceptional and a huge opportunity for all of us," he remarked, highlighting the tournament's importance.

The Gulbarga Mystics begin their campaign on August 15, when they take on the Bengaluru Blasters in the inaugural match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

