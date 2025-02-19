‘Shubman Gill has big role to play… will take some stopping’: Dhawan's optimism boosts IND's morale in Champions Trophy

Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan has rallied behind batting sensation Shubman Gill to play a big role for the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy 2025. Shubman will enter the marquee ICC event as the ICC's number 2 ranked batter. He was Player of the Series against England with back-to-back fifties in the first two ODIs and then a century in the final match. The 25-year-old has been elevated into the leadership group and was named Rohit Sharma's deputy for the mega ICC event. Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (ANI): India's Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the 3rd ODI match against England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)

He has been scoring consistently well for India for the past few years and seems like a tailor-made player for the 50-over format.

Dhawan, who played a key role in India's 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, asserted that Rohit Sharma and Co. have a balanced unit to go big in this year's tournament and called Shubman the player to watch out for.

"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for India. They have a very balanced side, especially with the bat – there is a nice blend of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent and he has a big role to play. I think he will have a great tournament. Rohit Sharma has found form, Virat Kohli is there; they are a top side and will take some stopping," Dhawan told ICC.

‘Even though we had Rohit or Kohli, I used to tell myself…’

Dhawan is one of the most successful batters in the tournament's history having scored 701 runs in 10 innings at an average of 77.88. He hit three centuries in the tournament, with his best being 125 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The veteran batter opened up on the 2013 CT triumph, where he announced his arrival on the big stage in style with a century in the first game against South Africa.

"Winning in 2013 was a great achievement, one of the biggest of my career. I scored a century in the first game against South Africa and it was a huge relief because it was my comeback match in ODI cricket. I was doing well in the Test team and it helped me back into the ODI side. I was nervous and excited but also really confident. Even though we had Rohit or Virat Kohli, I used to tell myself I was the best batter in the world," he added.