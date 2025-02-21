Shubman Gill's ice-cold control holds India firm after aggression falls short on sluggish Dubai surface

A tap into the covers, a comfortable single, another tryst with three figures, a growing affirmation of his standing as the premier One-Day International batter in the world. Welcome to the world of Shubman Gill. India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India(AFP)

As he zoomed towards the safety of the crease at the non-striker’s end, the Indian vice-captain threw his hands up in the air, then whirled around and took off his helmet. He bowed in the direction of the Indian dugout, the bat behind his back, his helmet in front, a self-satisfied smile lighting up his young face. This was an innings out of character, yet it was so full of character, an essay of prudence and commonsense which was the need of the hour.

India have built their recent limited-overs successes on the philosophy of aggression that appeals so much to Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir, an extension of the legacy established during the management era of Rohit and former head coach Rahul Dravid. But at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday night, aggression would only take them so far. On a sluggish surface where the pace dissipated as the lights came on, India needed to be smart and revert to a brand of cricket so alien to them these days – bat with caution, cut out the horizontal bat shots, target areas down the ground, look for the bread-and-butter that drives innings-building and only commit oneself to a big stroke when the ball was absolutely certainly in the hitting arc.

Bangladesh may not be the most threatening limited-overs side currently but give them conditions that suit their bowling, and they grow fangs. Having escaped from 35 for five to 228 in the Champions Trophy faceoff against India, they were rocked by the ferocity of Rohit’s onslaught against Mustafizur Rahman, their most accomplished and experienced bowler. Rohit is the senior most active international cricketer, having made his ODI debut in June 2007. He didn’t take long to comprehend that the best time to score rapidly was first up, with the two new balls at their hardest and only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

All seven of the Indian captain’s fours came against Mustafizur as The Fizz gradually fizzled out. India were 69 when Rohit fell for 41 off 36, off the penultimate ball of the Powerplay. From then on, batting was attritional rather than flamboyant, particularly with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain finding excellent rhythm.

Around admiring Rohit’s occasionally chance strokeplay, Gill had played a few stunning strokes of his own – a short-arm signature jab through mid-wicket, a glorious drive advancing down the track over cover and a gorgeous on-drive, all off Taskin Ahmed and all of which rocketed into the boundary boards. Gill was happy to make his own pace, aware that the cut shot was fraught with danger. But when the field spread out, the ball softened and Rishad settled into an outstanding spell, Gill battened down the hatches without going into his shell.

Virat Kohli was tied up in knots, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel holed out in trying to manufacture strokes and despite their fantastic start, India were in a spot at 144 for four, having lost three for 32 in the middle overs. There was still a lot of batting left when KL Rahul joined Gill – Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja lay in wait – but India needed stability, an assurance that there was no need for panic.

Gill provided that, showing that the tag of the No. 1 ODI batter isn’t a quirk of circumstances. Earlier this month, he backed up two half-centuries with 112 in the final ODI against England. Building on that form, he decided that he wouldn’t get himself out. That he wouldn’t do anything silly or outlandish, that he would respect the bowling and the conditions but not allow them to shackle him. With Rahul an able and willing ally, he ate into the target step by measured step. Four dot balls in a row didn’t elicit a rush of blood, the occasional lack of timing didn’t frustrate him. Gill was in total control of his emotions, as crucial to run-making as being in control of one’s stroke-play.

Slowest but impactful

Slowest but impactful

His unbeaten 101 was the slowest of Gill's eight ODI hundreds – he took 125 deliveries getting to three figures – but this game was about two points, not run rate. If Rohit's aggression was the need of the hour at the start of the chase, Gill's calm and smartness was a non-negotiable once the skipper was dismissed. The deputy completing a job the leader had sparked had a nice ring to it, the ramifications more far-reaching than the immediate goal of getting on the points table.