Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s batting failed to fire as a disciplined Baroda attack bundled them out for 92 in 18.1 overs before racing to an eight-wicket win in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Baroda beat Uttar Pradesh by 8 wickets. (X Image)

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Baroda, who won the toss and opted to field, needed only 9.1 overs to knock off the target, finishing at 96/2. Shashwat Rawat remained unbeaten on 45 from 25 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, while Amit Pasi made 38 off 24 deliveries. Jitesh Sharma completed the formalities with an unbeaten 10.

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It was Uttar Pradesh’s second defeat in three matches this season. After a strong opening win over Karnataka in the last match after losing their season opener to Rajasthan, in which Divyansh Joshi and Sameer Rizvi had helped them post 204/5, UP’s batting never found rhythm against Baroda.

Rizvi was the only batter to offer any real resistance, scoring 41 off 37 balls with two fours and two sixes. He was eventually caught by substitute PG Patidar off Raj Limbani in the 17th over, by which UP were already well out of contest.

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{{^usCountry}} Atit Sheth was Baroda’s most effective bowler, returning impressive figures of three for 15 in four overs. Rasikh Salam took two for 21, Krunal Pandya claimed two for 12, and Hemant Punde picked up two for 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Atit Sheth was Baroda’s most effective bowler, returning impressive figures of three for 15 in four overs. Rasikh Salam took two for 21, Krunal Pandya claimed two for 12, and Hemant Punde picked up two for 28. {{/usCountry}}

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The collapse began early. Divyansh Joshi, UP’s hero in the previous match, was bowled by Rasikh Salam for five in the second over. Captain Karan Sharma once again failed. He fell for two, caught by Bhanu Pania off Sheth, and Madhav Kaushik’s 13 could not stem the rot. Aryan Juyal made seven, while Siddarth Yadav and Prashant Veer managed just five runs between them.

From 27/3, Uttar Pradesh slumped to 33/7 by the end of the ninth over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was trapped lbw first ball by Punde, leaving Rizvi and Zeeshan Ansari to repair the damage. Ansari made 16 off 20 balls, but once Rizvi departed, the innings folded quickly for 92.

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In response, Pasi and Shivalik Sharma added 20 for the opening wicket before Yash Dayal removed Sharma for 12. Pasi then dominated the second-wicket stand with Rawat, taking Baroda to 88 before Zeeshan Ansari had him caught behind by Aryan Juyal. Rawat and Jitesh Sharma finished the job without further trouble.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical UP bowler, conceding just three runs in three overs, but the damage had already been done. Yash Dayal, Mohsin Khan, Zeeshan Ansari and Prashant Veer could not apply sustained pressure against a Baroda side batting with confidence and urgency.

For Uttar Pradesh, the concern is not just the margin of defeat but the manner of the batting collapse. Now, the side badly needs contributions from its senior batters if it hopes to stay competitive in a demanding Elite Group A campaign. Uttar Pradesh will next take on Chandigarh in their fourth league match of the season on Friday.

Brief scores

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UP 92 in 18.1 overs (Sameer Rizvi 41; Atit Sheth 3/15, Krunal Pandya 2/12, Rasikh Salam 2/21). Baroda 96/2 in 9.1 overs (Shashwat Rawat 45*, Amit Pasi 38; Zeeshan Ansari 1/17). Baroda won by eight wickets.