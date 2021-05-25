'Something we’ll never take for granted ever again': Chris Woakes on fans' return to stadiums

There is a famous saying that goes: "We don't value the things we have". This means that humans, in general, tend to take things they already have for granted in their hunt to want more. If there is something that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught the world, it is to cherish each and everything we have and understand its true value.

This is also true with athletes and fans. For almost a year now, most leagues and tournaments around the world are being played behind closed doors, that is in the absence of spectators in the stadium, to curb the spread of the invisible enemy. However, and slowly and steadily, the fans are returning to the stadiums in small numbers and players can't help but talk about how lucky they are to have the electric atmosphere back.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is also one of them, who is eagerly looking forward to having the fans back. Since the situation is under control in England, the County Championship matches have already seen some of the seats filled. About 1500 spectators were allowed to watch the county game between Leicestershire and Hampshire at the Rose Bowl between May 19-22.

Southampton is also the host of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, slated to begin June 18.

Happy at the sight of fans back in the stands, Woakes on Monday took to Twitter to express his joy and pledged to never take this privilege for granted. He tweeted: "How good is sport with fans back in stadiums?! Something we’ll never take for granted ever again! So good to see!"

How good is sport with fans back in stadiums?! Something we’ll never take for granted ever again! 🙌🏼

So good to see! — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) May 24, 2021





The WTC final, too, will have fans in the stands, as confirmed by Hampshire County Club head Rod Bransgrove. Around 4000 people will be allowed in the venue.

Woakes was last seen in action for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2021- which is indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and numerous cases in various franchise bio-bubbles. While the 32-year-old has been rested for England's two-match Test series against the Kiwis, he is likely to feature in the five-match bilateral Test series against India.