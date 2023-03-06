Home / Cricket / South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje out of second Test vs West Indies

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje out of second Test vs West Indies

cricket
Published on Mar 06, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Nortje took a match tally of 6-84 in South Africa’s 87-run first test victory in Pretoria, including first innings figures of 5-36 as he swung the match in the home side’s favour with some fearsome fast bowling.

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's Anrich Nortje looks at the ball before bowling in the first cricket test match vs West Indies, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: South Africa's Anrich Nortje looks at the ball before bowling in the first cricket test match vs West Indies, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo(REUTERS)
Reuters |

South Africa will be without fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the second and final Test against West Indies that starts at The Wanderers on Wednesday after he picked up a mild groin injury and is to be rested.

Nortje took a match tally of 6-84 in South Africa’s 87-run first Test victory in Pretoria, including first innings figures of 5-36 as he swung the match in the home side’s favour with some fearsome fast bowling.

South Africa have opted not to call up a replacement, which will likely mean a return for either of their spin options, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, who were left out in the first game.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anrich nortje
anrich nortje
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out