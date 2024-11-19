South Africa speedster Gerald Coetzee reprimanded by ICC for showing dissent in final India T20I

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the 24-year-old was found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during the fourth and final T20I against India at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. The pacer has received a rap on the knuckles for showing dissent at the umpire's decision during the match against the Suryakumar Yadav-led side. South Africa's Gerald Coetzee reacts after delivering a ball during the fourth T20 international cricket match between South Africa and India. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)(AFP)

The Proteas star was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpires decision during an international match”. The incident occurred when Coetzee made an inappropriate comment to the umpire after a ‘wide’ was called following one of his deliveries.

Coetzee has now been reprimanded and he has also been given one demerit point in his disciplinary record. The pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, therefore no formal hearing was needed.

On-field umpires Allahudien Paleker and Stephen Harris, third umpire Lubabalo Gcuma and fourth umpire Arno Jacobs levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

How things unfolded in the fourth and final T20I

In the fourth and final T20I, the visitors India posted an imposing 283/1 in the alotted twenty overs, owing to centuries from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma.

This is India's second-highest T20I total ever, falling just 15 runs short from breaking their previous best of 297, which came in October, in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

Samson and Tilak also posted the highest partnership for India in T20 Internationals --- 210 off just 93 balls for the second wicket.

Arshdeep Singh then ran through South Africa's top order as the hosts folded for just 148 in 18.2 overs. India in the end, won the match by 135 runs to take the four-match series 3-1.