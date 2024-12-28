Explore
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi 15oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 28, 2024 12:34 PM IST
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • A Markram 13th Test fifty: 53 runs in 72 balls (10x4) (0x6)
    • South Africa 100/3 in 27.1 overs
    • Drinks: South Africa 133/3 in 35.0 overs
    • Referral 2 (42.1 ovs): Pakistan against D Bedingham (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 1)
    • M Jansen dropped on 2 by S Ayub in 50.4 overs
    • South Africa 202/7 in 51.5 overs
    • C Bosch dropped on 8 by S Agha in 53.3 overs
    • C Bosch dropped on 9 by S Agha in 54.3 overs
    • Drinks: South Africa 223/8 in 58.0 overs
    • South Africa 250/8 in 62.2 overs
    • C Bosch maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 46 balls (10x4) (0x6)
    • South Africa 300/9 in 72.5 overs
    • Tea: South Africa 301/10 in 73.4 overs
    • Pakistan 50/1 in 10.4 overs
    • Drinks: Pakistan 70/2 in 16.3 overs
    • Bad Light: Pakistan 88/3 in 22.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 28, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

    South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
    1st Test (Day3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 to start at 01:30 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes