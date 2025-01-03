South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa score after 3 overs is 10/0
- 33 Mins agoSouth Africa at 10/0 after 3 overs
- 36 Mins agoSouth Africa at 7/0 after 2 overs
- 36 Mins agoRyan Rickelton smashed a Four on Mir Hamza bowling . South Africa at 6/0 after 1.5 overs
- 42 Mins agoSouth Africa at 2/0 after 1 overs
- 16 Mins agoPakistan Playing XI
- 16 Mins agoSouth Africa Playing XI
- 52 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
Day 1 Highlights :
- Referral 1 (0.1 ovs): PAK against A Markram (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 3) (Retained)
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 10/0 after 3 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 3 (8)
Ryan Rickelton 7 (10)
Pakistan
Mohammad Abbas 0/5 (2)
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 7/0 after 2 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton 6 (9)
Aiden Markram 1 (3)
Pakistan
Mir Hamza 0/5 (1)
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Ryan Rickelton smashed a Four on Mir Hamza bowling . South Africa at 6/0 after 1.5 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! CHIPPED IN! Much fuller, from over the wicket, in the slot, Ryan Rickelton is waiting for that length. He comes forward and flicks it down the ground to the right of mid on for a boundary. First one for him this morning.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 2/0 after 1 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton 1 (3)
Aiden Markram 1 (3)
Pakistan
Mohammad Abbas 0/2 (1)
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood (C), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd Test (Day1) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at Newlands, Cape Town at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.