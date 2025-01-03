Explore
    Live

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa score after 3 overs is 10/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 3, 2025 2:18 PM IST
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 10/0 after 3 overs, Aiden Markram at 3 runs and Ryan Rickelton at 7 runs
    Key Events
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score :

    Day 1 Highlights :
    • Referral 1 (0.1 ovs): PAK against A Markram (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 3) (Retained)
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 3, 2025 2:18 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 10/0 after 3 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 3 (8)
    Ryan Rickelton 7 (10)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Abbas 0/5 (2)

    Jan 3, 2025 2:15 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 7/0 after 2 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Ryan Rickelton 6 (9)
    Aiden Markram 1 (3)
    Pakistan
    Mir Hamza 0/5 (1)

    Jan 3, 2025 2:15 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Ryan Rickelton smashed a Four on Mir Hamza bowling . South Africa at 6/0 after 1.5 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! CHIPPED IN! Much fuller, from over the wicket, in the slot, Ryan Rickelton is waiting for that length. He comes forward and flicks it down the ground to the right of mid on for a boundary. First one for him this morning.

    Jan 3, 2025 2:09 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 2/0 after 1 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    South Africa
    Ryan Rickelton 1 (3)
    Aiden Markram 1 (3)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Abbas 0/2 (1)

    Jan 3, 2025 1:35 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood (C), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.

    Jan 3, 2025 1:35 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.

    Jan 3, 2025 12:59 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

    South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
    2nd Test (Day1) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at Newlands, Cape Town at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

