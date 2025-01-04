Live
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 to start at 02:00 PM
Jan 4, 2025 12:59 PM IST
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25. Match will start at 02:00 PM
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
Day 1 Highlights :
- Kwena Maphaka makes his Test debut for South Africa
- Referral 1 (0.1 ovs): PAK against A Markram (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 3) (Retained)
- South Africa 52/0 in 11.4 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 52 off 70 balls between A Markram (16) and R Rickelton (36)
- Drinks: South Africa 52/0 in 12.0 overs
- A Markram dropped on 17 by A Shafique in 14.1 overs
- R Rickelton Test fifty: 50 runs in 73 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- Lunch: South Africa 72/3 in 22.5 overs
- South Africa 101/3 in 29.6 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 66 balls between R Rickelton (26) and T Bavuma (24)
- Drinks: South Africa 141/3 in 37.0 overs
- South Africa 150/3 in 37.5 overs
- R Rickelton 2nd Test hundred: 103 runs in 135 balls (14x4) (0x6)
- 4th wkt Partnership: 102 off 136 balls between R Rickelton (53) and T Bavuma (45)
- T Bavuma 25th Test fifty: 50 runs in 82 balls (6x4) (0x6)
- Tea: South Africa 184/3 in 50 overs
- South Africa 200/3 in 54.2 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 150 off 215 balls between R Rickelton (125) and T Bavuma (70)
- South Africa 251/3 in 62.1 overs
- R Rickelton: 152 runs in 190 balls (19x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: South Africa 269/3 in 67.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 200 off 277 balls between R Rickelton (155) and T Bavuma (90)
- Change of ball: South Africa 285/3 in 71.3 overs
- T Bavuma 4th Test hundred: 100 runs in 167 balls (9x4) (2x6)
- South Africa 300/3 in 75.4 overs
- Stumps: South Africa 316/4 in 80.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 4, 2025 12:59 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at Newlands, Cape Town at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.