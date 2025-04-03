Menu Explore
SRH bowler, who cancelled honeymoon for IPL 2025, left commentators 'confused' after bowling with both arms vs KKR

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2025 11:01 PM IST

The SRH newbie became the first ambidextrous bowler to pick up a wicket in the history of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Thursday, unleashed a new bowling option in their IPL 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Kamindu Mendis, in his maiden appearance in the league, became the first ambidextrous bowler to pick up a wicket in the history of the tournament.

Kamindu Mendis picked up a wicket in SRH's match against KKR
Kamindu Mendis picked up a wicket in SRH's match against KKR

Kamindu, who earned a reputation donning the Sri Lanka jersey with his ability to bowl left-arm orthodox and right-arm off-spin, stunned IPL fans and commentators on Thursday as he brought his skill to the fore in the only over he bowled against KKR. After bowling with his left arm against Angkrish Raghuvanshi, he delivered with his right arm against Venkatesh Iyer in the same over, where he eventually got rid of the former shortly after he brought up his half-century.

During the over an impressed Pommie Mbangwa, a former Zimbabwe cricket, said on commentary: “He bowled accurately with both arms. But it is confusing for a batter, isn't it?”

The Sri Lanka all-rounder was picked up for INR 75 lakhs during the November auction. Before the IPL season, he married his long-time girlfriend, Nishni, but cancelled his honeymoon to travel to India for the tournament. Pathum Gunawardana, his wedding planner, was quoted saying: "Both are on a short honeymoon at Haputale. They have not gone on an overseas honeymoon because the player is committed to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL and he will begin his training for the IPL at the earliest."

KKR set 201-run target

Kolkata Knight Riders' under-fire middle order finally delivered as Iyer silenced his critics with a 25-ball fifty while Raghuvanshi struck a fluent half-century to power KKR to 200/6. KKR's new-look opening pair continued to struggle, with Quinton de Kock (1) and Sunil Narine (7) falling cheaply after SRH opted to bowl. But an 81-run partnership by skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Raghuvanshi laid the foundation for a competitive total.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with KKR vs SRH Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / SRH bowler, who cancelled honeymoon for IPL 2025, left commentators 'confused' after bowling with both arms vs KKR
