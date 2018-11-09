Sri Lanka vs England, live score and updates, 1st Test Day 4: ENG eye win

England are well on top in the first Test of the series at Galle, the visitors have set Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 462 to chase down in the fourth innings of the match. England will fancy their chances of wrapping up the match on Friday having earlier bundled out Lankans for a modest 203 in the first innings on a pitch every encouragement. Sri Lanka will look to fight and salvage a draw from the position they are in and make it a fond farewell for their legendary spinner Rangana Herath.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 08:59 IST