Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 09, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sri Lanka vs England, live score and updates, 1st Test Day 4: ENG eye win

Catch all the action from the fourth day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England in Galle.

cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2018 09:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sri Lanka vs England,Sri Lanka vs England live score and updates,Sri Lanka vs England live score
Members of the England cricket team and Sri Lanka's batsmen Dimuth Karunaratne, right, and Kausal Siva wait for a third umpire decision. (AP)

England are well on top in the first Test of the series at Galle, the visitors have set Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 462 to chase down in the fourth innings of the match. England will fancy their chances of wrapping up the match on Friday having earlier bundled out Lankans for a modest 203 in the first innings on a pitch every encouragement. Sri Lanka will look to fight and salvage a draw from the position they are in and make it a fond farewell for their legendary spinner Rangana Herath.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 08:59 IST

tags

more from cricket