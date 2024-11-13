Explore
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: 1st ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 13, 2024 2:10 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start at 02:30 PM
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 13 Nov 2024 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz
    New Zealand squad -
    Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 13, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Robinson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (WK), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

    Nov 13, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.

    Nov 13, 2024 1:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
    1st ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

