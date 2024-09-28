Live
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 10:00 AM
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start at 10:00 AM
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 125 balls between A Mathews (34) and Kamindu (58)
- Sri Lanka 351/4 in 102.5 overs
- Drinks: Sri Lanka 353/4 in 104.0 overs
- Referral 1 (104.1 ovs): NZ against Kamindu (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 3, NZ: 2)
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 94 balls between Kamindu (19) and de Silva (31)
- Sri Lanka 400/4 in 117.2 overs
- Lunch: Sri Lanka 402/5 in 118.3 overs
- Kamindu 5th Test hundred: 100 runs in 147 balls (12x4) (1x6)
- Referral 2 (127.6 ovs): NZ against Kamindu (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 3, NZ: 1)
- Referral 3 (134.5 ovs): Kamindu against NZ (Caught) Successful (SL: 3, NZ: 1)
- Drinks: Sri Lanka 445/5 in 135.0 overs
- Sri Lanka 451/5 in 136.5 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 114 balls between Kamindu (24) and Kusal (22)
- Kusal Test fifty: 51 runs in 86 balls (5x4) (1x6)
- Sri Lanka 501/5 in 143.2 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership:100 off 152 balls between Kamindu (37) and Kusal (58)
- Tea: Sri Lanka 519/5 in 149.0 overs
- Kamindu: 150 runs in 227 balls (15x4) (2x6)
- Sri Lanka 553/5 in 156.4 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 151 off 229 balls between Kamindu (61) and de Silva (85)
- Referral 4 (157.3 ovs): NZ against Kamindu (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 3, NZ: 0)
- Kusal 10th Test hundred: 105 runs in 148 balls (6x4) (3x6)
- Drinks: Sri Lanka 594/5 in 163.0 overs
- Kamindu completes 1000 runs in Test
- Sri Lanka 602/5 in 163.4 overs
- Innings Break: 602/5 dec in 163.4 overs
- Referral 1 (8.2 ovs): D Conway against SL (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 3, NZ: 2)
- Stumps: New Zealand 22/2 in 14.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) at Galle International Stadium, Galle