Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka score after 45 overs is 216/6
- 31 Mins agoSri Lanka at 216/6 after 45 overs
- 33 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Tom Blundell is out and Sri Lanka at 216/6 after 44.3 overs
- 33 Mins agoTom Blundell smashed a Four on Nishan Peiris bowling . Sri Lanka at 216/5 after 44.2 overs
- 36 Mins agoSri Lanka at 212/5 after 44 overs
- 40 Mins agoSri Lanka at 210/5 after 43 overs
- 41 Mins agoTom Blundell smashed a Four on Nishan Peiris bowling . Sri Lanka at 208/5 after 42.2 overs
- 43 Mins agoSri Lanka at 204/5 after 42 overs
- 31 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
Day 3 Highlights :
- Stumps: New Zealand 22/2 in 14.0 overs
- New Zealand 52/4 in 24.3 overs
- Drinks: New Zealand 55/7 in 28.0 overs
- P Jayasuriya 9th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/35 (13.3)
- Innings Break: New Zealand 88/10 in 39.5 overs
- Lunch: New Zealand 3/1 in 2.0 overs
- New Zealand 51/1 in 8.5 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 51 off 47 balls between D Conway (38) and K Williamson (13)
- D Conway 9th Test Fifty: 51 runs in 48 balls (8x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: New Zealand 84/1 in 16.0 overs
- Referral 1 (17.3 ovs): D Conway against SL (LBW) Successful (SL: 3, NZ: 3)
- New Zealand 100/2 in 19.2 overs
- Tea: New Zealand 129/5 in 30.0 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 52 off 62 balls between T Blundell (32) and G Phillips (20)
- Bad Light: New Zealand 199/5 in 41.0 overs
- Stumps: New Zealand 199/5 in 41.0 overs
FOUR! Excellent from Tom Blundell! Full, on middle, Tom Blundell gets low and plays a reverse sweep through backward point for a boundary.
FOUR! Well played! First boundary of the morning. Bowls it on off, Tom Blundell uses his feet and whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
2nd Test (Day4) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.