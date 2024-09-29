Explore
    Live

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka score after 45 overs is 216/6

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 29, 2024 10:01 AM IST
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 216/6 after 45 overs, Mitchell Santner at 0 runs and Glenn Phillips at 36 runs
    Key Events
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Day 3 Highlights :
    • Stumps: New Zealand 22/2 in 14.0 overs
    • New Zealand 52/4 in 24.3 overs
    • Drinks: New Zealand 55/7 in 28.0 overs
    • P Jayasuriya 9th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/35 (13.3)
    • Innings Break: New Zealand 88/10 in 39.5 overs
    • Lunch: New Zealand 3/1 in 2.0 overs
    • New Zealand 51/1 in 8.5 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 51 off 47 balls between D Conway (38) and K Williamson (13)
    • D Conway 9th Test Fifty: 51 runs in 48 balls (8x4) (1x6)
    • Drinks: New Zealand 84/1 in 16.0 overs
    • Referral 1 (17.3 ovs): D Conway against SL (LBW) Successful (SL: 3, NZ: 3)
    • New Zealand 100/2 in 19.2 overs
    • Tea: New Zealand 129/5 in 30.0 overs
    • 6th wkt Partnership: 52 off 62 balls between T Blundell (32) and G Phillips (20)
    • Bad Light: New Zealand 199/5 in 41.0 overs
    • Stumps: New Zealand 199/5 in 41.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 216/6 after 45 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Mitchell Santner 0 (3)
    Glenn Phillips 36 (48)
    New Zealand
    Nishan Peiris 4/101 (19)

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tom Blundell is out and Sri Lanka at 216/6 after 44.3 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! LBW! Tom Blundell refers!

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Tom Blundell smashed a Four on Nishan Peiris bowling . Sri Lanka at 216/5 after 44.2 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Excellent from Tom Blundell! Full, on middle, Tom Blundell gets low and plays a reverse sweep through backward point for a boundary.

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 212/5 after 44 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Glenn Phillips 36 (48)
    Tom Blundell 56 (61)
    New Zealand
    Prabath Jayasuriya 1/83 (19)

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 210/5 after 43 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Tom Blundell 55 (57)
    Glenn Phillips 35 (46)
    New Zealand
    Nishan Peiris 3/97 (18)

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Tom Blundell smashed a Four on Nishan Peiris bowling . Sri Lanka at 208/5 after 42.2 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Well played! First boundary of the morning. Bowls it on off, Tom Blundell uses his feet and whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 204/5 after 42 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Glenn Phillips 34 (44)
    Tom Blundell 50 (53)
    New Zealand
    Prabath Jayasuriya 1/81 (18)

    Sep 29, 2024 9:01 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
    2nd Test (Day4) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Most Runs

    Rachin Ravindra
    Rachin RavindraNZ
    131 Runs
    M1
    HS92
    SR60.64

    Most Wickets

    Prabath Jayasuriya
    Prabath JayasuriyaSL
    9 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg22.66
    SR47.11
    News cricket Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka score after 45 overs is 216/6
