Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Four. Sri Lanka at 29/0 after 3.5 overs
- 43 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
- D Wellalage makes their T20I debut for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! One more in the over! Turning out to be a productive over for Sri Lanka who have kicked off now! Serves it on the leg side, Nissanka just helps it through square leg and it races to the fence.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Pathum Nissanka making space for himself! Around off, fuller and Nissanka makes room and thumps it through mid off for yet another boundary. Raining boundaries.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! OFF THE TOP EDGE! Bangs it short and well directed on middle, Nissanka is hurried as he looks to pull but gets a top edge and it flies to fine leg for a boundary.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Proper cricketing shot! He is better when he stands his ground! Short in length and outside off, Nissanka gets on his toes and slashes it over covers for a boundary.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! First boundary but in the form of leg byes. Length ball, following the batter on the leg side, Nissanka misses his heave and gets hit on the pads. It rolls past first slip who dives but fails to stop.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (WK) (In for Shai Hope), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (C), Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details
2nd T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and West Indies to be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.