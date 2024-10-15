Explore
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi 29oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Four. Sri Lanka at 29/0 after 3.5 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 15, 2024 7:16 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka hit a Four on Shamar Joseph bowling.Sri Lanka at 29/0 after 3.5 overs
    Key Events
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score :

    Sri Lanka Innings Highlights :

    • D Wellalage makes their T20I debut for Sri Lanka
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Oct 15, 2024 7:16 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Shamar Joseph bowling . Sri Lanka at 29/0 after 3.5 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! One more in the over! Turning out to be a productive over for Sri Lanka who have kicked off now! Serves it on the leg side, Nissanka just helps it through square leg and it races to the fence.

      Oct 15, 2024 7:16 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Shamar Joseph bowling . Sri Lanka at 25/0 after 3.4 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Pathum Nissanka making space for himself! Around off, fuller and Nissanka makes room and thumps it through mid off for yet another boundary. Raining boundaries.

      Oct 15, 2024 7:16 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Shamar Joseph bowling . Sri Lanka at 21/0 after 3.3 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! OFF THE TOP EDGE! Bangs it short and well directed on middle, Nissanka is hurried as he looks to pull but gets a top edge and it flies to fine leg for a boundary.

      Oct 15, 2024 7:15 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Shamar Joseph bowling . Sri Lanka at 16/0 after 3.2 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Proper cricketing shot! He is better when he stands his ground! Short in length and outside off, Nissanka gets on his toes and slashes it over covers for a boundary.

      Oct 15, 2024 7:14 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Shamar Joseph bowling . Sri Lanka at 12/0 after 3.1 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! First boundary but in the form of leg byes. Length ball, following the batter on the leg side, Nissanka misses his heave and gets hit on the pads. It rolls past first slip who dives but fails to stop.

      Oct 15, 2024 7:12 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 8/0 after 3 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score:
      Sri Lanka
      Kusal Mendis 3 (6)
      Pathum Nissanka 3 (12)
      West Indies
      Gudakesh Motie 0/1 (1)

      Oct 15, 2024 7:09 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 6/0 after 2 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score:
      Sri Lanka
      Pathum Nissanka 3 (10)
      Kusal Mendis 2 (2)
      West Indies
      Shamar Joseph 0/3 (1)

      Oct 15, 2024 7:04 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka at 3/0 after 1 overs

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score:
      Sri Lanka
      Pathum Nissanka 2 (5)
      Kusal Mendis 1 (1)
      West Indies
      Alzarri Joseph 0/3 (1)

      Most Runs

      Brandon King
      Brandon KingWI
      63 Runs
      M1
      HS63
      SR190.90

      Most Wickets

      Romario Shepherd
      Romario ShepherdWI
      2 Wickets
      Inn1
      Avg19.50
      SR12.00
      Oct 15, 2024 6:39 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (WK) (In for Shai Hope), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (C), Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

      Oct 15, 2024 6:38 PM IST

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

      Oct 15, 2024 6:03 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

      Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details
      2nd T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and West Indies to be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Load More
      News cricket Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Four. Sri Lanka at 29/0 after 3.5 overs
      • mint-logo
      • HH-logo
      • mint-lounge
      • HT_Auto
      • ht-tech
      • ht-bangla
      • healthshots
      • OTT-icon
      • slurrp-icon
      • smartcast-logo
      • ht-kannada
      • ht-tamil
      • ht-telugu
      • ht-marathi
      • logo-fab-play
      • VCCircle_logo-white
      • TechCircle_logo_white
      • VCCEdge_logo_white
      © 2024 HindustanTimes