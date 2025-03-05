Steve Smith announces shock retirement from ODI cricket after Australia's Champions Trophy exit

Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One Day International Cricket after top-scoring in Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India on Tuesday. Smith told teammates after the match he would retire from ODI cricket immediately. He will continue to be available for Tests and T20 Internationals. Smith departs the format as one of Australia’s most accomplished and enduring ODI players. After making his debut against the West Indies in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Smith went on to play 170 ODIs scoring 5800 runs at 43.28 including 12 centuries and 35 half centuries and took 28 wickets at 34.67. Steve Smith has ended what has been a stellar ODI career for Australia(AFP)

A member of Australia’s 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup winning teams, Smith became ODI captain in 2015 and held the captaincy in his final match on an interim basis in the absence of Pat Cummins.

Among his ODI accolades, Smith was Australian Men’s ODI Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021 and a member of the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year in 2015.

Steve Smith said: “It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey.

“Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

Todd Greenberg, CA Chief Executive said: “Congratulations to Steve on an amazing One Day International career during which he has made a vast contribution to Australia’s performances in the 50-over format.

“Right up until his final ODI innings Steve exhibited an incredible ability to accumulate runs in all conditions and his astute leadership has been crucial in the team’s ongoing success including the 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup victories.

“We’re fortunate Steve still has much to offer in the Test and T20 arenas and I look forward to witnessing the next stage of one of cricket’s great careers.”

Chair of men’s selectors George Bailey said: “We fully understand and support Steve’s decision to retire from One Day International cricket.

“Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn’t changed and one Cricket Australia supports.

“His record as a batter across 167 games is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players.

“From an NSP standpoint, Steve remains fully committed to Test cricket and is an integral member of and leader within that team.”